Anurag Kashyap reveals he tried to sort things out between Kangana Ranaut and Taapsee Pannu

Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has been in the headlines for his reactions to actress Kangana Ranaut's latest interview about nepotism and 'suicide mafia gang' in the industry. The actress claimed that there are a bunch of people in Bollywood who cannot let the outsiders shine and force them to give up. Reacting to her statements, Anurag had said that he was friends with Kangana but doesn't know this new version of her. Kashyap stated that for the actress, who is not with her is against her. Not just Anurag, Kangana has been in a war of words with actress Taapsee Pannu as well on social media. In a recent interview, the filmmaker revealed that he had tried to sort things out between Kangana and Taapsee.

Anurag Kashyap told NDTV that he was good friends with Kangana but the relationship soured when she got offended by a joke that Taapsee and he shared about her during the promotions of their 2018 film Manmarziyaan. He said, "Kangana was hurt by that. I am saying okay, if you are hurt by that, I will apologize for that. That's what friends do. But she has gone on to a mode where 'If are not with me you are my enemy'."

Anurag Kashyap also shared that after the actresses got involved in a Twitter war, he had called Kangana to sort things out but she put their conversation on social media. He said, "Taapsee is also a friend and I said that two friends are there and why are they saying things to each other... I called her (Kangana) and asked her and she put the whole conversation on social media and I was just there like a friend trying to sort things out."

While Kangana isn't on Twitter, her sister Rangoli Chandel used to be the spokesperson about things related to Kangana until her Twitter account got suspended some time ago.

Recently, after Anurag claimed that he doesn't know this new Kangana, the actress' team's Twitter handle turned on him and called him 'mini Mahesh Bhatt'. The tweet read, "Here is mini Mahesh Bhatt telling Kangana she is all alone and surrounded by fake people who are using her, anti nationals, urban naxals the way they protect terrorists now protecting movie mafia."

कल कंगना का interview देखा। एक समय में मेरी बहुत अच्छी दोस्त हुआ करती थी। मेरी हर फ़िल्म पे आके मेरा हौसला भी बढ़ाती थी। लेकिन इस नयी कंगना को मैं नहीं जानता। और अभी उसका यह डरावना इंटर्व्यू भी देखा जो मणिकर्णिका की रिलीज़ के बिलकुल बाद का है https://t.co/sl55GsO9v5 — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) July 20, 2020

Also during her recent interview with Republic TV, Kangana Ranaut said, "What I want to convey through this interview is... for me, I have only to lose here... because I know tomorrow they will get some 20 needy outsiders like Taapsee Pannu or Swara Bhasker who will get up and say, ‘Oh! Only Kangana has problems with nepotism. We love Karan Johar’. If you love Karan Johar, why are you both B-grade actresses? You are both better looking than Alia Bhatt and Ananya (Panday). You both are better actresses. Why don’t you get work? Your whole existence is proof of nepotism. What are you telling me about how happy you are with the industry?"

To this, Taapsee Pannu and Swara Bhasker had a witty reply. Taapsee tweeted, "Maine suna class 12th n 10th ke result ke baad humaara result bhi aa gaya hai! Humaara grade system ab official hai ? Abhi tak toh number system pe value decide hoti thi na #MaLifeMaRulesMaSh*tMaPot (I heard that after classes 12 and 10, our results are also out! Are we officially following the grade system too? Before this, we were graded on numbers right?)"

Maine suna class 12th n 10th ke result ke baad humaara result bhi aa gaya hai! Humaara grade system ab official hai ? Abhi tak toh number system pe value decide hoti thi na 🤔 #MaLifeMaRulesMaShitMaPot — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 19, 2020

Okay so while on topic.. full disclosure & confession.

I am needy.

I need respectful public interaction.

I need rationality and logic in debate.

I need sane, civil and decent public discourse.

I need rule of law.

and I need FACTS !

What do you need? #NeedyOutsider

🤓🤓🤓 — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) July 20, 2020

