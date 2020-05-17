Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANURAG KASHYAP Anurag Kashyap shares Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma's unseen posters as Bombay Velvet clocks 5 years

Bollywood filmmaker and actor Anurag Kashyap took to Instagram on Saturday to share unseen character posters of Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma as the retro gangster drama Bombay Velvet completed five years of its release. He shared two different posts to mark the special day of the movie. Sharing an official poster, featuring the two actors, Kashyap wrote, "This day - Five years ago." Sharing a handful of more posters, he wrote, "Four more .. that never came out .. courtesy"

While Ranbir and Anushka's retro looks impressed the viewers back then, the much-anticipated movie did not do well in the box office. The movie was clearly not a favourite for moviegoers and critics alike. However, today, as the director reminisces his movie on the completion of its five years, many netizens took a U-turn and expressed their likeliness for the film.

Alongside the character posters, an Instagram user commented: "I don't know who says what but I quite liked the film and adored the feel." "I can't believe I am saying this but I wanna watch this film again. For the cast, the music and the drama," read another comment. A user also wrote in the comments that the movie will get its "due credit someday."

(With ANI inputs)

