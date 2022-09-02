Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah on struggles with being in a toxic relationship, says 'prioritise yourself'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@AALIYAHKASHYAP Aaliyah Kashyap shares pictures from Bali

Aaliyah Kashyap may have kept herself distracted from the limelight of Bollywood but she is pretty much active on her social media accounts. She is one of the most popular star kids in the industry. The young diva is a social media influencer and a YouTuber. She doesn't miss out on sharing a glimpse of her personal and professional life with her fans.

Recently in a Youtube video called 'Girl Talk Pt 5', Aaliyah shared her experiences of being in a toxic relationship. She said: “I have been in a toxic relationship and I am not going to lie about it, it’s not the easiest thing to get out of especially if you have been together for a while. It gets a bit hard.” She also added that she started prioritising herself over the relationship and that helped her. She further recommended, “That’s what you should do. You should put yourself first and if you are in a relationship that’s clearly affecting your mental health, it’s important to prioritise yourself.”

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@AALIYAHKASHYAPAaliyah Kashyap with her Italian Boyfriend Shane Geogoire

Aaliyah has always been very open about sharing an update about her love life. Currently, she is in a relationship with her Italian boyfriend, Shane Greogoire. She never shies away from flaunting her love and affection on social media. The diva has recently shifted to a new home in Mumbai with her boyfriend. Recently she also shared photos of celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi where she was seen twinning in white outfits. Previously the love birds flew to Italy, Paris, and Croatia for a romantic vacation.

Like her father Anurag Kashyap, Aaliyah is also very blunt and straightforward in sharing her thoughts and plans and her whereabouts on social media. The father-daughter duo has been rocking in their respective lives. A few days back she also shared that she intends to drop out of her studies at Chapman University in California. The couple has recently jetted off to Bali and has shared pictures on Instagram. Aaliyah is seen vacating and enjoying the time with her love and food.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@AALIYAHKASHYAPAaliyah Kashyap with boyfriend Shane Gregoire at Bali

