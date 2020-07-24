Anurag Kashyap reveals Sushant Singh Rajput was excited to work with Dharma, YRF; chose Drive over his film

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Anurag Kashyap reveals Sushant Singh Rajput was excited to work with Dharma, YRF

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death has opened doors for many conversations like 'nepotism', 'outsider vs insider' and 'favoritism' in Bollywood. Actress Kangana Ranaut recently accused many big names in the industry of not letting the 'outsiders' shine and forcing them to give up. Post her interview, Anurag Kashyap said that he doesn't know this new Kangana. Now, the filmmaker has opened up about Sushant and has revealed that the Kedarnath actor was very excited to work with Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Yash Raj Films and was looking for 'validation from them'. Kashyap said that Sushant chose KJo's Drive over his film as he wanted to work with bigger banners instead.

Anurag Kashyap told NDTV, "Sushant was very successful. You make your career based on your choices, not on your talent. Aap kya choose karte ho, aap kiske saath kaam karte ho, woh aapka career banata hai (What you choose and who you choose to work with, makes your career). Sushant was super successful and made choices himself."

Recalling his meeting with Sushant, Kashyap revealed that he had just finished casting for Gangs of Wasseypur when he met Sushant. He said, "(Casting director) Mukesh Chhabra used to operate from my office. Sushant aaya, maine kaha, ‘Yaar, tu Bihar ka ladka hai. Mujhe pehle milta toh main tujhe film mein kaam de deta." He even recommended the actor to filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor who was looking for a TV actor for Kai Po Che.

Anurag Kashyap had also offered Hasee Toh Phasee to Sushant Singh Rajput but he signed a three-film deal with YRF and things couldn't work out. He said, "YRF called him and said, ‘We’ll give you a deal. You do Shuddh Desi Romance.’ Sushant, who used to sit in my office with Mukesh and all of us used to sit together, signed up with YRF and dropped Hasee Toh Phasee, a film of an outsider because usko validation YRF ka chahiye tha (he wanted validation from YRF). It’s with every actor, so I am not holding any grudges."

In 2016, Anurag again offered another film but it did not work out. "Years later, in 2016, before the release of MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Mukesh went to Sushant and said, ‘Anurag has written a script looking for an actor who can play someone based out of Uttar Pradesh.’ Dhoni released, became a success and he never called me back. I was not upset, I moved on, I did Mukkabaaz," said Kashyap.

He added, "That validation you are seeking, and one can’t blame you. It’s a choice you have made but you also have to deal with this. The boy was very talented but at that time, he chose Drive over a film that I was doing because he was dying to work with Dharma."

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14 this year. The actor's last film Dil Bechara will be available for the audience on Disney Plus Hotstar starting from July 24. Directed by Mukesh Chhabra, the film also stars Sanjana Sanghi.

