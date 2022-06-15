Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah to marry boyfriend Shawn Gregoire? Here's what we know

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Aaliyah Kashyap with boyfriend Shawn Gregoire

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap's relationship with Shawn Gregoire has been grabbing eyeballs ever since the couple shared their mushy pictures on social media platforms. Recently, the couple celebrated their two years of togetherness and penned heartfelt notes for each other alongside romantic pictures. Meanwhile, Shawn's long post prompted that the couple is planning to tie the knot soon. Their fans were quick to speculate if the couple is ready to take the plunge in their relationship.

Shawn mentioned that he cannot wait to put a ring on Aaliyah's finger."Happy 2 Year Anniversary to this sweet angel who I call the love of my life. You are my best friend and partner in everything! I am so grateful for all of the joy you bring me each day and the space you give me for me to grow + be myself! Oh how I love you, and sincerely look forward to the day I put a ring on your finger," he captioned the post.

Take a look at his loved-up post:

In the pictures, Aaliyah can be seen hugging and kissing Shawn. He also shared pictures from their vacations and dates. Aaliyah took to the comments section and mentioned, "

Meanwhile, Aaliyah too took to Instagram and dedicated a heartwarming post to Shawn. Sharing a series of pictures, she wrote, "the most amazing 2 years of my life with my best friend & soulmate. Happy anniversary my love, i love you forever."

Netizens reactions

Their fans and friends bombarded the comments section with their sweet wishes. One of them wrote, "Can't wait for that Indian wedding." Another wrote, "Ya'll better invite me to your wedding." Another user said, "happy anniversary cutiess." "You just proposed. @aaliyahkashyap he just proposed," commented another user.

Aaliyah, who met Shawn on a dating app, often shares pictures with him on Instagram.