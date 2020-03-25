Anurag Kashyap compliments fan who gave online audition for negative role: Tu to aankho se mar dalega

Anurag Kashyap compliments fan who gave online audition for negative role

Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap was pleasantly surprised when a fan gave him an inline audition. The director took to his Twitter to express his views about the announcement of 21 days lockdown by PM Modi and found the video of a fan giving him audition for the negative role. He wrote, “Sir Acting is my passion My Acting audition video Aggressive Acting Performance Negative Role / Killing Scene Perform HochoDiamond suit performing arts #Acting #passion Clapper board.”

In the video, the man is seen performing an aggressive scene but the video turns out to be a hilarious one. Reacting to the audition, Anurag Kashyap complimented the man and said, “Bhai .. tu to aankhon se hi maar daale kisi ko .. uff hai yaar. (You can kill people with eyes alone).” The man then thanked Kashyap for his response and wrote, "Sir Thank you so much for you responce Folded hands.Big dream to work in your project #Acting #passion" Watch the video here-

Bhai .. tu to aankhon se hi maar daale kisi ko .. uff hai yaar — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) March 24, 2020

Talking about Anurag's reaction to 21 days lockdown, the filmmaker said that the announcement should have been made at 8 am and not 8 pm. He tweeted, “8baje raat ke bajaye 8 baje subah bol dete. Humesha hi 8 baje bolte hain aur samay dete hain 4 ghante ka. Uska kya jo paidal ghar ko nikle hai, sheher chor kar? Kyuki train aur bus nahi chal rahi?Ab kahein to kya kahein? Theek hai prabhu.”

8 बजे रात के बजाए सुबह आठ बजे बोल देते । चार बजे भी बोल देते तो इंतज़ाम कर लेते । हमेशा आठ बजे ही बोलते हैं और समय देते हैं चार घंटे का । उनका क्या जो पैदल घर को निकले हैं शहर छोड़ के , क्योंकि बस या ट्रेन नहीं चल रही ? अब कहें तो कहें क्या । ठीक है प्रभु। — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) March 24, 2020

On the other hand, many Bollywood celebrities came out in support of the lockdown. Taapsee Pannu was among the first one to react and tweeted, “21 days ! Not a lot for us in return of our lives. Let’s do this everyone ! And hopefully by the end of THIS lockdown we surely will have a reason n time to celebrate. Until then let’s get through one day at a time.”

And hopefully by the end of THIS lockdown we surely will have a reason n time to celebrate. Until then let’s get through one day at a time. — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) March 24, 2020

Anupam Kher also expressed his support with a poem and wrote, "I was still in New York when I came across this incredible poem LOCKDOWN by an Irish priest #BrotherRichardHendrick. I decided to shoot it with my friend #NikolaiBerger’s help. The words here can be most soothing in our present day situation. Please watch and share. Thanks."

I was still in New York when I came across this incredible poem LOCKDOWN by an Irish priest #BrotherRichardHendrick. I decided to shoot it with my friend #NikolaiBerger’s help. The words here can be most soothing in our present day situation. Please watch and share. Thanks. 🙏🌈 pic.twitter.com/pMGkA24qhD — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) March 25, 2020

