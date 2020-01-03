Anuradha Paudwal reacts to Kerala woman’s claims that she is her daughter: I don’t clarify idiotic statements

Image Source : TWITTER Anuradha Paudwal reacts to Kerala woman’s claims that she is her daughter

Veteran singer Anuradha Paudwal came into the limelight suddenly when a Kerala woman claimed that she is her biological daughter and asked for Rs 50 crore for compensation. A woman named Karmala Modex filed a case in the district family court, claiming to be the daughter of Paudwal. Now, the singer has also reacted to her claims and slammed her for making ‘idiotic’ statements.

Anuradha told DNA, “I don’t clarify idiotic statements made by a******s! It is below my dignity. Thanks for your concern,” The singer’s spokesperson further said, “This girl (Karmala) is a psycho. Anuradha’s daughter Kavita was born in 1974 so Karmala’s claims are false. This girl (Karmala) is mentioning Anuradha’s husband, but she doesn’t even know that he passed away a while back and if Karmala is Anuradha’s daughter, she should give Anuradha money and not demand 50 crores.”

For the unversed, Karmala Modex, a resident of Thiruvananthapuram, recently claimed that Paudwal had handed her over to her foster parents Ponnachan and Agnes after birth as she was busy with work and could not raise a child back then. She revealed that when her father Ponnachan died a few years back, he revealed that she is the biological daughter of Anuradha and her husband Arun.

Karmala told IndianExpress, “About four-five years ago, my foster father Ponnachan confessed on his deathbed that my biological mother was actually Anuradha Paudwal. I was told that I was four days old when I was handed over to my foster parents. Ponnachan, who was posted in the Army in Maharashtra at the time, was friends with Anuradha. Later, he got a transfer to Kerala.”

Karmala’s claims further state that she tried to contact the singer first. Since she couldn’t reach her, she decided to file a case against Anuradha Paudwal, who has been asked by the court to appear in person on January 27.

