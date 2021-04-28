Anupam Kher updates fans about wife Kirron Kher's health, says 'she's in good spirits'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANUPAM KHER Anupam Kher, Kirron Kher

Actress politician Kirron Kher was recently diagnosed with cancer. She is currently battling multiple myeloma, a cancer of plasma cells, and is undergoing treatment. Recently, during an Instagram LIVE session, the 68-year-old actress' husband, actor Anupam Kher, shared her health update with fans. Speaking about his wife's health, the actor said, "Kirron is improving. She is better but the medicines of multiple myeloma have many side effects. She is good spirits and hopefully she will come out of it. If your prayers are with her, everything will be fine."

Meanwhile, the veteran actress and BJP MP on Tuesday evening shared the news that she has allocated a sum of Rs 1 crore from Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) for purchase of ventilators for Covid-19 patients by the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research, Chandigarh.

"With hope and prayers in my heart, I am donating Rs. 1 crore from MPLADS to the PGI Chandigarh towards the immediate purchase of ventilators for COVID-19 patients. I stand solidly with #MyCity #MyChandigarh #MyPeople @MoHFW_INDIA @BJP4India," Kher tweeted.

Also read: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: THIS BB 14 contestant is the highest-paid celeb on Rohit Shetty's show?

Earlier this month, Anupam Kher, and son, actor Sikandar Kher, in a Twitter statement shared the news of Kirron's cancer diagnosis.

The statement reads: "Just so that rumours don't get the better of a situation Sikandar and I would like to inform everyone that Kirron has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer. She is currently undergoing treatment and we are sure she will come out of this stronger than before. We are very blessed that she is being looked after by a phenomenal set of doctors. She has always been a fighter and takes things head on."

"She is all heart and that's why she has so many people that love her. So keep sending your love to her in your prayers and in your heart."

"She is well on her way to recovery and we thank everyone for their support and love. -- Anupam and Sikandar."

For more entertainment news click here!