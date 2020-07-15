Anupam Kher updates about mother's health after testing COVID19 positive, urges fans to show love to parents

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANUPAM KHER Anupam Kher updates about mother's health after testing COVID19 positive

Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher's mother Dulari, brother Raju Kher and his family tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Sunday. The actor had taken to his Twitter to share with the fans and revealed that his mother has been taken to the hospital while his brother and his family are in home quarantine. Kher has been updating fans about his mother's health through social media posts. On Tuesday, he shared another video message and informed fans that his mother is doing well in the hospital and she is battling the virus bravely.

He said that his mother is doing well in isolation and is connecting with relatives. She has also been checking up on his friends like Anil Kapoor and Satish Kaushik. He also urged his fans to show love to their parents as it is important for them to feel wanted. He captioned the video as, "Random thoughts..Felt like Sharing with you what I am feeling these days. Mom is trying to be her spirited self in the hospital although is not feeling hungry. Raju, Reema & Vrinda are home quarantined. Parents are so selfless. One must verbally tell them again and again that you love them. For them and for your own self! "

Earlier, after his family members tested positive for COVID19, Anupam Kher shared an ispirational message on Twitter and wrote, ""थोड़ा डूबूँगा, मगर मैं फिर तैर आऊँगा... ऐ ज़िंदगी, तू देख, मै फिर जीत जाऊँगा" ( "I will drown a little, but I will swim again ... O life, you will see, I shall win again.")"

He also thanked his fans for praying for his family and sending good wishes to them in this hard time. As soon as Kher informed that his family members have tested COVID19 positive, Bollywood celebrities like Anil Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, Neil Nitin Mukesh and others extended their support to the family. Anupam wrote, "Thank you For your wishes and messages of concern for Dulari @rajukherofficial and my bhabhi and niece. You all have been a great support and a solid source of strength for me. Sorry I am not able to thank individually but I am really touched. One more thing! Please don’t treat #socialdistancing and #stayhome as mere expressions and just words. It is serious. Staying home is essential for safety. Don’t experiment with it just because four months of #lockdown have passed. Wait till a vaccine comes to cure this #CoronaVirus. Thank you once again."

Have a look at the same here:

While Anupam Kher's family has tested positive, the veteran actor's reports are negative. He said, "Covid and my family I would like to inform friends, well-wishers and everyone else that I had taken my mother for a check-up yesterday, as she had been experiencing loss of appetite. On doctor’s recommendation, we took her for CT Scan to rule out any medical issue. Upon testing, she was found mildly Covid +. Owing to her age, we have admitted her into Kokilaben Hospital. She is doing fine. Three other members ( my brother, his wife and my niece) have also tested mildly positive.I got myself tested as well and I have tested negative."

"The family has self-quarantined themselves and we have informed the BMC. I would like to reach out to everyone with aged parents - please get your parents tested even if they show the slightest of symptoms. Despite the extreme amount of carefulness displayed by my brother and his family over the last few months, they still tested positive. So I urge everyone to take this seriously and understand that no amount of safety measures are enough. Friends, don’t let your guards down. Let’s be vigilant, let’s be aware and let’s fight the bad times together."

Just before Anupam Kher broke the news about his family, Amitabh Bachchan had informed fans that he has tested positive for coronavirus along with his son Abhishek Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and granddaughter Aaradhya. While Big B and Abhishek are in Nanavati Hospital, Aish and Aaradhya are in home quarantine at Jalsa. Jaya Bachchan, on the other hand, has tested negative.

