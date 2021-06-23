Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/ANUPAMKHER Anupam Kher tries archery for the first time in hometown Shimla. Watch video

Veteran actor Anupam Kher has been trying out archery for the first time lately, during his current stay in hometown Shimla. Kher posted a video clip from lush Mashobra valley on Tuesday that shows him taking aim. "I know I am little away from bullseye but it was great fun trying out archery for the first time in my life. It took me more than half an hour to get the posture right. #IndianOlympic selection committee walo!! उम्मीद करता आपको कम से कम मेरा अन्दाज़ तो पसंद आया होगा? बस थोड़ी प्रैक्टिस की ज़रूरत है! फिर देखना जी।Jai Ho!!" he wrote alongside the video.

The actor recently revealed that he was rejected as casual announcer by AIR Shimla on the first day. Kher had tried to get a job as a casual announcer at the All India Radio here but fate had other things in store for him. During a brief appearance on an AIR programme, the 66-year-old revealed that he had applied for the post at the radio station when he was just 19.

It was a usual chilly day in Shimla in December 1974 when Kher tried his hand at making announcements on AIR. However he fumbled at his first and only attempt. Recalling the words of the duty officer that day, Kher said, 'He told me, 'I touch your feet, please don't come to AIR Shimla again'."

The actor featured in critically-acclaimed and blockbuster movies such as "Darr", "Karma", "Sansar", "Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge", "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai", "Mohabbatein", "Veer-Zaara" and "A Wednesday".

Kher has been in his hometown with his mother for a few days now. His upcoming films are "Happy Birthday", "The Last Show", "Mungilal Rocks" and "The Kashmir Files".

-With PTI, IANS inputs