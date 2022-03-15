Anupam Kher shares fan edit comparing his The Kashmir Files performance with 'Joker' Heath Ledger

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANUPAMPKHER Anupam Kher compared with Heath Ledger of The Dark Knight

Highlights A fan edit says Anupam Kher's performance in The Kashmir Files 'will never be forgotten'

Anupam Kher plays the role of Pushkar Nath in recently released film The Kashmir Files

Directed by Vivek Agnihotri, the film is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley

Bollywood film The Kashmir Files is enjoying a great run at the box office after releasing on March 11. The movie is based on the exodus of Pandits from Kashmir in the 1990s and has been lapped up by the audience. Seeing the movie's initial success and great reception, The Kashmir Files has also been made tax-free in states like Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Tripura, Karnataka, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh. The film's cast continues to receive praise for their performances depicting the horrors of 1990s Kashmir.

Read: Kapil Sharma thanks Anupam Kher for clarifying on The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri's allegation

Meanwhile, Anupam Kher shared a fan edit on social media in which his portrayal of Pushkar Nath has been compared with The Dark Knight (2008) actor Heath Ledger, whose performance as the iconic comic book villain Joker has been hailed as one of the greatest in cinema history. In a fan edit, Kher's character in The Kashmir Files is placed beside Ledger's Joker with the words 'performances the world will never forget' written on it.

Sharing this, Kher thanked the fan and wrote, "Anonymous compliments are the best because you know they aren’t trying to gain anything out of it!! Thank you my anonymous friend for making this. I am delighted to see it (sic)."

On his character Pushkar Nath in The Kashmir Files, Kher said, "I act ... play roles ... but this time I have not played any character. I didn't. The Kashmir Files is not about dialogues ... 32 years ago what happened to the Kashmiri Pandits ... 90 crore people of the country were silent, the police had vanished ,,, the Army was in the barracks ... nobody knew what happened to us. There's been no trial, no one has been punished. The film is about knocking on the souls of every Indian. I am Pushkar Nath."

Written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri and produced by Zee Studios, the film depicts the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from Kashmir following systematic killings of people from the community by Pakistan-backed terrorists. It stars Kher, Darshan Kumaar, Mithun Chakraborty and Pallavi Joshi among others.