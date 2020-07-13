Image Source : INSATGRAM/ANUPAMKHER Anupam Kher thanks everyone for their concern after mother and other family members test COVID-19 positive

The entire country is suffering from the coronavirus pandemic and slowly and steadily it has started affecting the Bollywood and the film fraternity. On Sunday, veteran actor Anupam Kher took to his social media to announce that his mother Dulari has been found COVID-19 positive with mild symptoms and is admitted to the Kokilaben Hospital for the treatment. Not only her, but other family members such as the actor's brother Raju Kher, his sister-in-law, and niece have also been found infected with the virus. As soon as the news spread, fans as well as the industry counterparts started sending out get well soon wishes and asked Kher to be strong. The actor has now shared another video message thanking everyone for their concern and even asked everyone to practice social distancing and stay at home the more we can.

Alongside the video, he shared on Instagram, Anupam wrote, "Thank you For your wishes and messages of concern for Dulari @rajukherofficial and my bhabhi and niece. You all have been a great support and a solid source of strength for me. Sorry I am not able to thank individually but I am really touched. One more thing! Please don’t treat #socialdistancing and #stayhome as mere expressions and just words. It is serious. Staying home is essential for safety. Don’t experiment with it just because four months of #lockdown have passed. Wait till a vaccine comes to cure this #CoronaVirus. Thank you once again."

Have a look at the same here:

On Sunday, he shared another video with a caption informing about his family. It read, "Covid and my family I would like to inform friends, well-wishers and everyone else that I had taken my mother for a check-up yesterday, as she had been experiencing loss of appetite. On doctor’s recommendation, we took her for CT Scan to rule out any medical issue. Upon testing, she was found mildly Covid +. Owing to her age, we have admitted her into Kokilaben Hospital. She is doing fine. Three other members ( my brother, his wife and my niece) have also tested mildly positive.I got myself tested as well and I have tested negative."

"The family has self-quarantined themselves and we have informed the BMC. I would like to reach out to everyone with aged parents - please get your parents tested even if they show the slightest of symptoms. Despite the extreme amount of carefulness displayed by my brother and his family over the last few months, they still tested positive. So I urge everyone to take this seriously and understand that no amount of safety measures are enough. Friends, don’t let your guards down. Let’s be vigilant, let’s be aware and let’s fight the bad times together."

On Saturday, the country got a shock when Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan also tested positive for coronavirus. The actor informed about it through social media posts and wrote, "I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited .. All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested!" The megastar has been admitted to the Nanavati Hospital.

Soon came the tweet from Abhishek Bachchan who was also found positive for the virus. Informing the same in a tweet, he wrote, "Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you". In the next tweet, he added: "The BMC has been in touch and we are complying with them."

Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you. 🙏🏽 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 11, 2020

On Sunday, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan also tested positive for the virus and are now home quarantined at their Jalsa bungalow. The information about the same was tweeted by Abhishek who wrote, "Aishwarya and Aaradhya have also tested COVID-19 positive. They will be self quarantining at home. The BMC has been updated of their situation and are doing the needful.The rest of the family including my Mother have tested negative. Thank you all for your wishes and prayers."

Aishwarya and Aaradhya have also tested COVID-19 positive. They will be self quarantining at home. The BMC has been updated of their situation and are doing the needful.The rest of the family including my Mother have tested negative. Thank you all for your wishes and prayers 🙏🏽 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 12, 2020

Meanwhile, Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Nanda and her kids Agastya and Navya are the ones who have tested negative.

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Latest News on Coronavirus

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage