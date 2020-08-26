Anupam Kher's sweet 35th wedding anniversary wish for Kirron Kher: I am and will always be there for you

Image Source : TWITTER/ANUPAMKHER Anupam Kher's sweet 35th wedding anniversary wish for Kirron Kher

Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher penned down a sweet note for his wife Kirron Kher on their 35th wedding anniversary today. The duo tied the knot in 1985 and have been couple goals since then. On Wednesday, the actor took to his social media to share a throwback picture with Kirron and stated that he will always be by her side. The picture showed the actor planting a kiss on Kirron's forehead as she flaunts a beautiful smile.

Anupam Kher wrote, "Dearest #Kirron!! Happy 35th Anniversary. We have known each other for almost 45years. It is almost a life time. We have grown up together as two strong individuals. We don’t get to spend much time together. You are busy being a parliamentarian and I am busy being an actor. But I am and will always be there for you. You are a great girl. Stay safe. Love and prayers always! सालगिरह मुबारक!! @kirronkhermp #MarriageAnniversary"

Anupam Kher is very active on social media and keeps giving fans insights from his life and career. From sharing his opinions to funny video of his mother Dulari, Kher knows how to keep his fans entertained. Earlier on Tuesday, he also posted a video of himself working out and motivating all to focus on their fitnesss. He tweeted, ""It does not matter how slowly you go, so long as you do not stop!!” Continuing with my daily regime of exercise has helped me with my mind clarity. It also makes me look into the mirror a couple of times extra. Chalo! Say something nice now!!!"

“It does not matter how slowly you go, so long as you do not stop!!” Continuing with my daily regime of exercise has helped me with my mind clarity. It also makes me look into the mirror a couple of times extra. 😂 Chalo! Say something nice now!!! 🤓😍💪 #LifeGoals #FitnessGoals pic.twitter.com/SUQuI623cH — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) August 25, 2020

During the lockdown, Anupam released his popular autobiographical play Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai on his new website. He also has an autobiography "Lessons Life Taught Me Unknowingly". While he is in no hurry to see his life story on the big screen, he revealed that a few years ago filmmaker Neeraj Pandey had told him that his autobiographical play "Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai" could make an interesting film or a limited series.

Asked if anyone had approached him to make a film based on his book or play, Anupam told IANS: "Very briefly Neeraj Pandey had spoken to me...about two or three years back. After seeing the play, he said 'it will make an interesting film or a limited series', so I leave it to him whenever he plans to do that."

