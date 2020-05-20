Anupam Kher shares video reciting poem on plight of migrant workers: Let’s come together to save them

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANUPAM KHER Anupam Kher shares video reciting poem on the plight of migrant workers

Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher has shared a heart-touching video on social media in which he is seen reciting a poem about the plight of all the migrant workers trying to return to their native villages. The actor through his words tried to encourage the people to come together and help the laborers reach their destination during these tough times. He tweeted the video saying, "Their pain, their misery, their sufferance....Why did it take us a pandemic to feel their agony??..Why didn’t we always value them?? Let’s come together to save them.. Let’s stand united to help them go back to their homes!!"

In the video, Anupam Kher said, "Ho gaya majboor insaan daane daane ke liye, chaar kandhe bhi nahi arthi uthane ke liye. Chod kar aye the pichda bol kar jo gaon ko, kis qadar majboor hain wo gaon jane ke liye. Wo humein paani pilane tak ko ab raazi nahi hain. Khoon bahaya hai humne jinke karkhane ke liye. Gardish-e-dauran se meri thak gayi hai zindagi. Maut bus tu hi bachi hai azmaane ke liye."

"Ho gaya mazdoor apne desh mein hi dar-ba-dar. Maut odhe fir raha hai, jaan bachane ke liye. Neend hai, na chain hai na zindagi ki aas hai, ab kaha mazdoor jayein ghar basane ke liye. Hon mubarak aapko ‘Shadaab’ khushiyon ke mahal, Hum abhi zinda hain apna ghum uthane ke liye"

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur also shared Anupam Kher's video and appreciated him. He wrote, "Indian Economy has been built on the shoulders of the very people that we have abandoned. Without them, the economic rise of India is an illusion."

Indian Economy has been built on the shoulders of the very people that we have abandoned. Without them, the economic rise of India is an illusion. https://t.co/KETVbnc0n0 — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) May 20, 2020

It has been two months that Anupam Kher has returned to India after completing his American series The New Amsterdam in New York. Taking to Twitter the actor revealed what he has learned during the lockdown. He reveals that he has learned the importance of simple living in tough times and that we should always have empathy.

आज मुझे न्यूयॉर्क से मुंबई आए 2 महीने हो गए।और मैं पिछले 2 महीने से अपने घर में ही हूँ लॉकडाउन की वजह से।पर इन दो महीनों ने मुझे ज़िंदगी के सबसे अहम सबक़ सिखाये... असाधारण समय में साधारण रहना।प्रकृति के सामने हमेशा झुका हुआ रहना।और संयम और दया भाव ही सबसे बड़ी सम्पत्ति है।🙏🌈 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) May 20, 2020

