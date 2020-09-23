Anupam Kher shares fun pics of friend Anil Kapoor ‘blessing’ him

Wednesday, September 23, 2020
     
Anil Kapoor and Anupam Kher’s social media banter grabbed the attention of their fans when the latter shared their fun pictures together. In the pictures, Anil is seen blessing Anupam Kher as he is leaving for shooting.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: September 23, 2020 12:01 IST
Anil is seen blessing Anupam Kher as he is leaving for shooting 

Anil Kapoor and Anupam Kher are one of the sassiest best friends in Bollywood. The senior actors recently gave their fans a glimpse of their lovely friendship. The duo indulged in some interesting social media banter which grabbed a lot of eyeballs. 

If you are wondering what happened, the BFFs caught up with eachother to spend some time before Anupam Kher left for shooting. Taking to his Twitter handle, Anupam Kher shared two fun photos of himself with Anil Kapoor. In one of the pics, it is seen that Anil is blessing the senior actor. Where as the other pic have the duo posing together for the camera.

Captioning the image, Anupam wrote, "Thank you my friend @AnilKapoor for blessing me before I left for Bhopal for the shoot of #TheLastShow. Will follow your tips. Hope you don’t share same acting tips with our other friend @satishkaushik2 !! You need to be biased in this case. Please. You are the BESTEST!!" 

 

Replying to Anupam Kher's tweet, Anil Kapoor replied, "I have a lot of tips to share! All the best my friend! I’m sure you’ll make us proud as always! @AnupamPKher."

Meanwhile, actor and director Satish Kaushik also took to Twitter to share a photo of himself with Kher from the flight. He even revealed that it was his first flight in these six months. Kaushik tweeted, "In a flight after 6 months. Going to Bhopal with my dearest frnd ⁦@AnupamPKher⁩ for d shoot of #TheLastShow Dir by ⁦@vivekagnihotri @ashokepandit #rumijaffery ⁦@VardhanPuri⁩ #pallavijoshi . Shoot starts on 25th. Wish the team good luck." 

