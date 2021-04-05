Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANUPAM KHER Anupam Kher shares first look of short film Happy Birthday; says 'enjoy working with young talent'

Actors Anupam Kher and Aahana Kumra on Monday shared the first look poster of their upcoming short film "Happy Birthday" omn social media. The film is directed by Prasad Kadam. The poster features Anupam Kher dressed up in a black suit and hat, with a white bow tie. He holds a beautiful pink dress, while Aahana stands behind him striking an intense look.

Sharing the poster on Instagram, Kher wrote: "Excited to share the first look of our short film #HappyBirthday!! It has already been selected at some prestigious international film festivals! Hope you like it! #ShortFilm."

Aahana also shared the poster and wrote: "Excited and proud to present the poster of my short film #HappyBirthday. Starring @anupampkher sir and yours truly!"

The film recently made it to the final of the Paris Play Film Festival, and was also selected for New York City International Film Festival.

"I enjoy working with young talent as they are enthusiastic and eager. They keep me charged as I take it as a challenge to keep reinventing myself. The short film is especially exciting and it gives me an opportunity to do something different. I'm glad that 'Happy Birthday' is garnering international recognition. Congratulations to the entire team," Kher says.

Kumra adds: "I said yes to the film the minute I read the script. I think it was a very powerful script. It was very moving and you know it's a dark thriller despite that the performances of the actors will hold. Because the script is written so well. I am so excited that it has been selected for the Paris Play Film Festival and I really look forward to the finals because I really think this film has great potential. Director Prasad (Kadam) has done a fantastic job along with the entire team and the credit goes to the crew and Anupam sir, off course so happy to be sharing screen space with him once again, I couldn't be happier than this."

Film trade analyst Girish Johar, who has co-produced the short film, told IANS: "It's a short film made by a young team. Prasad is the director of this film. It has stalwarts like Anupam Kher sir who we all know is brilliant and an iconic talent. It was a pleasure working with him. The film also has Aahana Kumra, who is a young and talented actress. I can't reveal details right now. We are planning to release it in May."

"It's a thriller short film, which will actually take you by surprise. We have sent the film to various film festivals across the globe and have received positive response and positive selection by those committees. We are excited to release the film in India now," he added.