Anupam Kher says 'most difficult thing in the world is to say bye to mom'

Veteran actor Anupam Kher took to social media on Wednesday to share that he is travelling back to Mumbai from hometown Shimla where he spent a few days with his mother Dulari Kher. He said that the most difficult thing in the world is to say bye to mom as he is leaving the place. He posted an adorable picture with his mother and talked about the time he spent with her.

"The most difficult thing in the world is to say bye to mom. She is staying back in Shimla while I travel to Mumbai. We spent some quality time with each other. She told me some more amazing stories of our earlier days in this city. The easiest thing in the world is to make parents happy. And the blessings one gets are endless," Kher shared on Instagram.

"Thanks to #BimlaJi who is a family member for the last three decades for her warmth and selflessness. Thank you #SunilKher and @_iamshamik for your warm company. Mom is emotional but wants to hide her feelings to protect me. I am trying to do the same. This is I think called family bond. Jai Ho!," the actor further wrote along with a video where his aged mother is trying to hide her emotions while saying goodbye to him.

Recently, Anupam tried his hand at archery, during his current stay in hometown Shimla. Kher posted a video clip from lush Mashobra valley on Tuesday that shows him taking aim. "I know I am little away from bullseye but it was great fun trying out archery for the first time in my life. It took me more than half an hour to get the posture right. #IndianOlympic selection committee walo!! उम्मीद करता आपको कम से कम मेरा अन्दाज़ तो पसंद आया होगा? बस थोड़ी प्रैक्टिस की ज़रूरत है! फिर देखना जी।Jai Ho!!" he wrote alongside the video.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anupam Kher had also won the Best Actor award at the New York City International Film Festival for his short film titled 'Happy Birthday', adding a feather to his cap. The film also bagged the Best Short Film award at the prestigious film festival. Apart from 'Happy Birthday', Anupam has several other projects in the pipeline including 'The Last Show', 'Mungilal Rocks', and 'The Kashmir Files'.

