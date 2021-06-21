Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANUPAM KHER Anupam Kher says he will never join politics: 'Question of my joining politics does not arise'

Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher on Monday said he will never join politics. In an informal chat with the local media, he said, "The question of his joining politics does not arise." In reply to a question regarding talks of his contesting last Assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh in 2017, Kher said, "If you shake hand with a person, people start arriving at a conclusion according to their convenience". Known for making comments on current issues of the country, Kher reiterated that he would not join politics at all.

To a question, he said his wife Kirron Kher is better know. The BJP MP from Chandigarh, Kirron Kher, is suffering from blood cancer. Anupam Kher said there are several side-effects of chemotherapy but her will-power is "very strong".

For those unversed, Anupam Kher in April broke the news that his wife has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer.

The Bollywood actor has been in his hometown Shimla for a last few days and he will leave for Mumbai on Wednesday. Recently, he visited the police headquarters there and had an informal interaction with the officers and staff. The actor was welcomed by DGP Sanjay Kundu and was presented with mementos, a shawl and a cap. The actor shared his experiences from the time he lived with his joint family at the Nabha Estate in Shimla.

He also spoke about the importance of the power of dreams and hopes and women empowerment, pointing out that "a failure is an event, not a person". The DGP appraised him of the activities of Himachal Police in general, and of the role women have come to play in policing during recent times in particular.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Anupam Kher won the Best Actor award at the New York City International Film Festival for his short film titled 'Happy Birthday'. The film also bagged the Best Short Film award at the prestigious film festival. Also, Anupam has several other projects in the pipeline including 'The Last Show', 'Mungilal Rocks', and 'The Kashmir Files'.

Also Read: Kamaal R Khan's diss track against Mika Singh taken down by YouTube, channel blocked, says 'See you in court'

(With PTI Input)