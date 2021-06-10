Image Source : FILE IMAGE Anupam Kher says he lost 80,000 followers in 36 hours, asks twitter if 'there is a glitch in app'

Bollywood veteran Anupam Kher is an avid social media. From sharing his photos and videos to sharing his views, opinions on several trending topics, Anupam loves to keep his fans entertained. Now, he took to his Twitter handle and revealed that he lost 80, 000 followers in the last 36 hours. On Thursday, the actor alleged that his follower count has reduced drastically. The actor said he is curious to learn whether it is a technical glitch or something else.

"Dear @Twitter and @TwitterIndia! I have 80,000 less followers in the last 36 hours! Is there a glitch in your app or something else is happening!! It is an observation. Not a complaint….. yet," Kher tweeted. Well, he isn't the first celebrity to experience this, earlier, Amitabh Bachchan and Kangana Ranaut have also lost their followers.

Not just this, Big B had threatened to leave Twitter after losing 20,000 followers in a day. "T 2599 - TWITTER ...!!?? you reduced my number of followees ...!!?? HAHAHAHAHAHA .. !! that's a joke.. time to get off from you.. thank you for the ride.. there are many 'other' fish in the sea - and a lot more exciting!!" he wrote.

On the professional front, Anupam is all set to anchor and narrate the upcoming documentary film "Bhuj: The Day India Shook", the trailer of which was released earlier this week. The documentary talks about of the devastating earthquake of 2001 and captures first-person accounts of survivors, rescuers, journalists, photographers, and earth scientists. The film is scheduled to release on June 11 on discovery+.

