Anupam Kher says emotional support from people post Kirron Kher's blood cancer diagnosis has boosted morale

Veteran actor Anupam Kher on Saturday thanked well-wishers for their love and support to his family in the wake of the revelation that his wife Kirron Kher has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer. Kher took to Twitter and posted a video, expressing his gratitude to everyone and said that the emotional support from the people, including those from the film fraternity, has only boosted their morale.

He also said that he prays and wishes for the speedy recovery of all those who have been diagnosed with cancer. 'Thank you everybody for your love, concern, best wishes and blessings for @KirronKherBJP. She conveys her gratitude to all of you. You all have been wonderful in these tough times. We feel humbled!! Love and prayers for all of you!! #Thanks #Gratitude,' Kher wrote.

On Thursday, Kher had released a statement, also on behalf of son Sikandar, that Kirron Kher is currently undergoing treatment for multiple myeloma, in Mumbai.

The family's statement came a day after Chandigarh BJP chief Arun Sood shared Kirron Kher's diagnosis.

After the revelation, prayers poured in for the 68-year-old BJP MP-actor from various quarters, with Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah, and actors Suniel Shetty, Juhi Chawla and Parineeti Chopra sending their best wishes.

Multiple myeloma is a cancer of the plasma cells which produce antibodies to fight infections.

