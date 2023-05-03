Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANUPAMKHER Anupam Kher reveals people attributed his opinions as ‘Political Issue’

Anupam Kher has discussed his involvement in politics and stated that his primary concern is the nation's well-being. While Anupam never officially joined a political party, his wife, Kirron Kher, is a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party. Anupam recently stated that he would have joined a political party if he had wanted to.

Anupam Kher told Smita Prakash on ANI's podcast, "Whenever there's an issue, and if I speak my mind, people think it's a political issue." I am an Indian ideologically, and my primary interest is India. If the current government cares more about India, I can automatically identify with them. But I would have joined a political party if I wanted to."

He also stated that his primary focus is in India and he is India-obsessed. Kher mentioned that it's people’s problem if they confuse that with politics. During the same conversation, he discussed why celebrities may be reluctant to discuss their political beliefs. "I think actors have a fan base, a people base," he remarked. It is easy to misinterpret in today's world. It is quite easy to fall into trouble. They are warna pehle bhi. There was a group of persons that supported a certain ideology, such as Dev Anand Sahab and Vijay Anand Sahab. They were talkative, and saath me kaam hota rehta tha (work and play coexisted)."

However, the actor believes that the situation has changed. Anupam also talked about his cinematic career thus far. He discussed meeting Kirron Kher, his fitness regimen, his mother's reaction to him quitting sweets, the public's reaction to The Kashmir Files, and other topics.

Anupam Kher’s upcoming projects

Shiv Shastri Balboa, in which Anupam Kher co-starred with actress Neena Gupta, was his most recent film. He has multiple projects in the works. He has been in a number of highly anticipated films, including Vivek Agnihotri's The Vaccine War and Kangana Ranaut's Emergency. In addition, he will appear in Kaagaz 2, Anurag Basu's Metro In Dino, IB 71, and The Signature.

Also Read: Anupam Kher on Aamir Khan’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha boycott’, says ‘wasn’t a great film’

Also Read: Satish Kaushik's Birth anniversary: BestFriend Anupam Kher celebrates with 'music, love & laughter'

Latest Entertainment News