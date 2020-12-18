Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RUSKIN BOND Anupam Kher presents his latest book to author Ruskin Bond in Mussoorie

Bollywood actor Anupam Kher visited author Ruskin Bond at the latter's Mussoorie residence. The actor presented the author his new book, 'Your Best Day Is Today.' Ruskin Bond is one of the most celebrated authors in India. Recently, Kher took to his Twitter handle on Friday to share a video where he can be seen standing beside Bond at his residence. While Bond poses happily with Anupam Kher's third book, the author in turn has gifted a copy of his autobiography, Lone Fox Dancing, to the actor.

"Thank you Anupam. Wonderful seeing you after two to three years, and I hope to see you more regularly in the future," Ruskin Bond says in the video.

"It was my privilege to present my book #YourBestDayIsToday to one of my favourite authors #RuskinBond in Mussorie. Felt honoured to receive his autobiography. Thank you Sir for the cup of tea, a piece of cake and wealth of stories you narrated. I feel rich. #Gratitude," tweeted the actor.

It was my privilege to present my book #YourBestDayIsToday to one of my favourite authors #RuskinBond in Mussorie. Felt honoured to receive his autobiography. Thank you Sir for the cup of tea, a piece of cake and wealth of stories you narrated. I feel rich. 🙏😍🤓 #Gratitude pic.twitter.com/Tw66Zif7Kq — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) December 18, 2020

Earlier, launching the book, the actor said "It was my privilege to launch my book #YourBestDayIsToday at the 52-year-old bookshop #NatrajPublishers in Dehradun. My easiest Choice for the chief guest was the gentleman who has been running this treasure bookstore #UpendraArora ji. I can smell the books here. Jai Ho!"

It was my privilege to launch my book #YourBestDayIsToday at the 52-year-old bookshop #NatrajPublishers in Dehradun. My easiest Choice for the chief guest was the gentleman who has been running this treasure bookstore #UpendraArora ji. I can smell the books here. Jai Ho! 🤓🙏😍 pic.twitter.com/PpA8C8Kl5F — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) December 16, 2020

Describing his book, Anupam said "This book is an attempt to reach out to everyone and share common experiences. A journey of self-discovery, willpower, small triumphs, and the strength of positive thinking. During such times when you are fighting to stay positive, to look for some normalcy and a ray of hope, any helping hand adds light to the darkness that surrounds you. A call or even a word of encouragement is uplifting."

Meanwhile, Ruskin Bond too took to his Insta to share a photo with Anupam Kher, and wrote: "A warm evening with @anupampkher

#december2020 #christmascoming #landour #mussoorie." To which the actor replied "It was an honour and a privilege to meet one of my favourite writers Mr. #RuskinBond. Thank you for the tea and the delicious cake."