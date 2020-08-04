Image Source : FILE IMAGE Anupam Kher on how his nephew took care of family during Covid-19 battle

Veteran actor Anupam Kher is super proud of his nephew Pranit. He thanked him for looking after his family members while they were battling Covid-19. For the unversed, Anupam Kher's mother Dulari, brother Raju, sister-in-law Rima and niece Vrinda tested positive for coronavirus last month. His mother was even hospitalised to seek treatment for coronavirus.

Taking to Instagram, Anupam Kher wrote: "Four of my immediate family members were declared corona + on 11th July. Mom #Dulari, brother #Raju, sister-in-law #Reema and my niece #Vrinda. They had amazing team of doctors and medical staff who took great care them. "And also the wishes of so many people helped. But the one person who looked after them like a dedicated soldier was my nephew #Pranit. He became from a young boy to a young man in this period. I am so so proud of him."

Anupam Kher also shared how "love and care makes so much of difference". Along with it, Anupam Kher posted a picture in which his family members are seen sharing smiles with each other.

The veteran actor also shared a video remembering legend Kishore Kumar on his birth anniversary on Tuesday. He wrote, "Kishore Kumar...The most prolific singer of our times. His songs will always remain part of our life journey. Whatever generation we belong to. On his birth anniversary I dare to sing few lines from his evergreen songs. That is the only way to celebrate his life. And probably our lives too. Share with me your favourite #KishoreDa song. Jai Ho!!"

Anupam recently released his popular autobiographical play Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai on his new website. He also has an autobiography "Lessons Life Taught Me Unknowingly". While he is in no hurry to see his life story on the big screen, he revealed that a few years ago filmmaker Neeraj Pandey had told him that his autobiographical play "Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai" could make an interesting film or a limited series.

Asked if anyone had approached him to make a film based on his book or play, Anupam told IANS: "Very briefly Neeraj Pandey had spoken to me...about two or three years back. After seeing the play, he said 'it will make an interesting film or a limited series', so I leave it to him whenever he plans to do that."

