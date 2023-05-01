Anupam Kher on Aamir Khan’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha boycott’, says ‘wasn’t a great film’

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/OFFICIALACCOUNTS Anupam Kher on Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha boycott

Aamir Khan's previous film, 'Laal Singh Chaddha,' had a terrible box office run, failing to even surpass the 50 crore mark in its opening weekend. The film, directed by Advait Chandan, was a Hindi adaptation of the 1994 Hollywood film 'Forrest Gump,' and starred Kareena Kapoor.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, actor Anupam Kher said about the 'Boycott Bollywood' trend, "I personally feel this trend will not affect the film." If your film is good, it will succeed; if it is awful, it will suffer, but not as a result of the trend. Everyone has the right to express themselves freely. If an actor, actress, or other individual in the film industry has the right to say anything about any scenario, he or she should also be bold enough to sort of go through the situation."

Anupam Kher further added that Laal Singh Chadda was not a great film. If it was a great film then no power would've stopped it. Aamir Khan's PK worked really well. He went to say that one should accept the truth.

