Latest News When Anupam Kher played on-screen grandfather to Rishi, Anil Kapoor Anupam Kher played the role of Anil, Rishi Kapoor's grandfather in a Yash Chopra film titled Vijay which also featured Rajesh Khanna and Hema Malini.

Anupam Kher's capabilities as an actor are known to all. In his illustrious career, the actor has taken many challenges. He essayed the role of a retired man in Saaransh to perfection when his actual age was 29. Anupam Kher today shared a throwback picture with the cast of Yash Chopra’s Vijay where he featured with actors like Hema Malini, Rishi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor but what’s interesting is the story behind the casting of the film. In the film, Anupam played the character of his senior Hema Malini's father and grandfather to his contemporary age actors Rishi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor. Interestingly, the role played by Anupam was initially supposed to be played by legendary Dilip Kumar.

Sharing the picture on his Instagram, Anupam wrote, "“Group pic taken at the shoot of #YashChopraJi’s VIJAY. I was 33years old. But I played @dreamgirlhemamalini’s father. Superstar #RajeshKhanna’s father-in-law. #RishiKapoor & @anilskapoor’s grandfather. Originally my role was supposed to be played by the true thespian of Indian cinema #DilipKumarSaab. I felt honoured. #throwback #memories #nostalgia”

The picture from the sets of Vijay also features Rajesh Khanna, Meenakshi Seshadri, Yash Chopra among others.

Anupam Kher was recently seen in Hotel Mumbai which was based on the 26/11 attacks on Mumbai. The film told the story of the unsung heroes behind the attack rescue. The film also features Dev Patel. Currently, the actor is busy with the shoot of the American sitcom, New Amsterdam. Anupam Kher was also seen playing the role of former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in The Accidental Prime Minister.

