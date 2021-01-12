Anupam Kher gifts his latest book 'Your Best Day Is Today' to Amitabh Bachchan

Image Source : TWITTER/ANUPAM KHER Anupam Kher gifts his latest book to Amitabh Bachchan

Bollywood actor Anupam Kher on Tuesday presented a copy of his latest book Your Best Day Is Today to superstar Amitabh Bachchan. Kher shared photographs with Big B from the sets of his TV quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati on his verified Instagram account. Describing his book, Anupam said that his book is an attempt to reach out to everyone and share common experiences. It has a journey of self-discovery, willpower, small triumphs, and the strength of positive thinking.

The actor wrote: "It was my privilege and honour to present my book #YourBestDayIsToday to someone who is an inspiration to millions of Indians all over the world @amitabhbachchan. He is so encouraging and generous with his compliments. Loved his sentence, 'how do you manage to do so many things together? I must learn from you.' I desperately wanted to reply, Amit ji, why are you pulling my leg? Jai Ho! #Legend #MegaStar #Kbc #Humbled."

Recently, Kher presented a copy of his book to noted author Ruskin Bond at the latter's residence in Mussoorie. The actor presented the author his new book. Ruskin Bond is one of the most celebrated authors in India. And Kher took to his Twitter handle to share a video where he was seen standing beside Bond at his residence.

"Thank you Anupam. Wonderful seeing you after two to three years, and I hope to see you more regularly in the future," Ruskin Bond says in the video.

On the other hand, the actor said "It was my privilege to present my book #YourBestDayIsToday to one of my favourite authors #RuskinBond in Mussorie. Felt honoured to receive his autobiography. Thank you Sir for the cup of tea, a piece of cake and wealth of stories you narrated. I feel rich. #Gratitude."

On the work front, Kher will soon feature in the upcoming political drama The Kashmir Files. The Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri directorial also stars Mithun Chakraborty.

(With IANS Inputs)