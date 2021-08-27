Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/ANUPAMKHER Anupam Kher finishes shooting of his 519th film 'Shiv Shastri Balboa,' visits Priyanka Chopra's NYC restaurant

Veteran actor Anupam Kher has completed the shooting of his upcoming film 'Shiv Shastri Balboa' in New Jersey. On Friday, he took to Instagram and penned a post sharing his experience working on the project, which is the 519th film of his film career so far. Not only this, but he even treated fans with some pictures and videos when he visited Priyanka Chopra's New York City restaurant, Sona. Sharing the photos, the actor wrote, "Dearest @priyankachopra !! It was really a pleasure to have dinner at your wonderful restaurant @sonanewyork. Everything was great. Food, ambience, fantastic staff headed by chef @harinayak. You have given us Indians one more reason to be proud of you. Keep it up. You are the bestest. Jai Ho! #Food #Restaurant #IndianInAmerica."

Meanwhile, shairng an update of his film shoot, Anupam Kher wrote, "Finally it is a wrap for my 519th film #ShivShastriBalboa!! What a roller coaster ride it has been! Thank you to my producers, line producers, technicians, and co-actors for the amazing love, warmth and support. I have a very good feeling about the work we have put in in the last 40days. Hope to meet you all again soon. #JoyOfMovies #Cinema #Wrap #NewBeginnings."

Alongside the note, he uploaded a video of him celebrating the last day of the shoot with the cast and crew of the film. Directed by Ajayan Venugopalan, 'Shiv Shastri Balboa' also features Neena Gupta and Jugal Hansraj. A day ago, Jugal wrote a special post for his co-star Anupam, with whom he has earlier acted in films like 'Mohabbatein' and 'Papa Kehte Hai'.

"This is the end of my sixth film with Kher saab. It was a wonderful experience, I got to learn a lot. He is very patient, taught me a lot, and is always a lot of fun. Thank you sir," Jugal said in a video clip.

In his latest Instagram post, Jugal shared that he is also a part of an "indie New York short film called 'Deli Boy'".

-With ANI inputs