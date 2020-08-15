Anupam Kher defends Mahesh Bhatt against accusations in Sushant death case: I am not blind, but I'll not say

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Anupam Kher defends Mahesh Bhatt against accusations in Sushant death case

Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher has worked with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in his most popular film MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. The actor played Sushant's father in the film. Recalling the days of shooting with him, Kher revealed that Sushant used to ask him about his journey and the difference between working in Bollywood and Hollywood. He also shared that the late actor was very positive towards life and would often share what he wanted to do in the future. For him also, he is difficult to believe that he can die by suicide.

Talking to Times Now, Anupam Kher said, "I used to let him be himself because it was a very difficult role for him. I remember I went for a walk late at night, and he was constantly talking about what he wanted to do. He used to ask me how I started working abroad, in films like Bend it Like Beckham, and how I dealt with the difficulty of speaking in English. I still remember that night. He kept asking me the difference between working in Hollywood and Bollywood."

He added, "The more I see his fitness, the more I see his carefree videos, the more I think: why will he commit suicide? It was not an overdose of drugs, he was not a druggie, it was not... So you are seeing videos from as recently as January 2020. I want to reach out to the millions of people who are lonely, go out and reach out to people who are quiet. I want to address mental health issues, but I feel we need closure in this case."

As Sushant Singh Rajput's death investigation continues, Rhea Chakraborty and Mahesh Bhatt's name keep surfacing when one talks about the actor undergoing treatment for depression. Reportedly, Mahesh Bhatt advised Sushant, through his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, to seek treatment for mental health issues.

Talking about the same, Anupam Kher defended Mahesh Bhatt and revealed that his advises have been useful for him many times. Refusing to pass judgment, he said, "I am thankful to him for what he has done for me. Till he one day comes and tells me, or till he is proven otherwise, I will want to give him the benefit of the doubt, only because of the background that I come from. I am not blind, but I will not say anything. I have been taught by my parents and grandparents to not bite the hands that feeds. I am grateful towards him."

He added, "As an outsider it is very difficult to see what has happened. If none of us could figure it out, I don’t want to call him up and ask him what has happened. He is a person who likes to give advice, and he has given me advice so many times when I’ve reached out to him. Maybe the advice is right now being construed in such a manner that it is looking very strange and suspicious, but I think he doesn’t need my help, he will deal with his battles."

On June 14, Sushant Singh Rajput was allegedly found hanging in his room at his Bandra residence. ED is investigating the matter in money laundering case and has interrogated, Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, father Indrajit, Sushant's sister, domestic staff, Shruti Modi, his former bodyguard and others till now.

