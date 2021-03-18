Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANUPAM KHER Anupam Kher dedicates song to 'Baldies of the world'| WATCH

Bollywood veteran actor Anupam Kher never fails to surprise his fans with some fun and interesting content on his social media platforms. Keeping up with the tradition, Anupam Kher on Thursday shared a hilarious video with his followers. Anupam dedicated a song to all the bald people in the world.

Anupam strongly believes that humour is the best weapon. He asserts that if one can make fun of himself then others have no power over them. Sharing the video on his Instagram Anupam wrote a long caption, "Song dedicated to the #Baldies of the world. Homour was the best weapon I used when I was going bald in my early years. It was impossible in 80’s for a bald actor to make it in movies. I used to sing this song in functions and make people laugh! Always remember if you make fun of yourself than people have no power over you!! Enjoy my friends!"

Anupam's fans and followers were all praises for his song and showered their love in the comments section. Many of them admired his positive outlook and lauded him.

Anupam keeps his fans updated with his personal and professional life. Recently, the actor shared a video with his mother in which he gifted a purse to her. He captioned the video, "She is BACK. Mom has been asking for a small purse. I got her one from Bangalore! She was happy but soon discovered I hadn’t put any money in it. She was not subtle about her displeasure. But she was thrilled to see the beautiful saree presented to her by @bassi.jaspreet of @artofliving! Full blessing followed!"

On the work front, Anupam recently launched his third book Your Best Day Is Today. Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut was among a few to buy his book. Overwhelmed by Kangana's sweet gesture Anupam Kher on Wednesday penned a heartfelt note for the actress.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Anupam wrote, "My dearest @KanganaTeam!! Your uniqueness is infectious! You actually going to a book shop and buying my book #YourBestDayIsToday sets you apart from the rest of the world! For you “जिनमें अकेले चलने के हौसले होते हैं, उनके पीछे ही काफिले होते हैं!!” जीती रहो! और ख़ुश रहो।"