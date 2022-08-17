Anupam Kher condemns killing of civilian in Valley, says 'atrocities on Kashmiri Pandits continue'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Anupam Kher

Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher has strongly condemned the killing of a Kashmiri Pandit in the Valley on Tuesday and said it is shameful that atrocities on the members of the community have continued. He said that 'terrorists are targeting everyone who stands with India.' Recently, a Kashmiri Pandit, identified as Sunil Kumar Bhat, was shot dead and his brother, Pintu, was injured after terrorists shot at them at an apple orchard in Shopian district. The incident happened in the Chotipora area.

Reacting on the incident, Kher told ANI, "Shameful that atrocities on Kashmiri Pandits continue today. They're killing even their own people. They are killing everyone who stands with India. This has been happening for the past 30 years. The more you condemn it, the less it's. We'll have to change this mindset."

Terrorists have resorted to targeted killings in the Valley. In June 2022, a bank manager, identified as Vijay Kumar, was shot dead outside his office by terrorists in the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Before that, on May 31, Rajni Bala, a female Hindu teacher, was shot dead by terrorists in Kashmir's Kulgam district. That same month two civilians, including Kashmiri Pandit employee Rahul Bhat, and three off-duty policemen were killed in Kashmir by terrorists.

Anupam Kher, who is a Kashmiri Pandit, starred in this year's hit movie 'The Kashmir Files'. It showed the life of Kashmiri Pandits during the 1990 Kashmir insurgency and was based on first-generation video interviews of victims of the Kashmiri massacre, making an account of their pain, suffering, struggle and trauma.

Next, Anupam Kher will be seen in Kangana Ranaut's film Emergency in which he will portray the role of late political leader Jayaprakash Narayan.

