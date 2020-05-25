Anupam Kher completes 36 years in film industry, remembers his first movie Saaransh (Video)

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@ANUPAMKHER Anupam Kher completes 36 years in film industry, thanks God and audience for all the support

Considered as one of the most versatile actors of Hindi film industry with a huge fan following across the globe Anupam Kher is one actor that everybody admires for his aura and body of work. The actor has successfully completed 36 years in the entertainment industry today. Anupam Kher played the role of an elderly man in his breakthrough film Saaransh when he was just 29 years old. To mark the miestone, Anupam Kher took to social media and posted a video featuring some scenes from the movie. He also thanked people for acknowledging his work and showering love on him.

"My 36th birthday in Movies! My 1st film #Saaransh directed by #MaheshBhatt Saab was released on 25th May, 1984. I was 28 and played a 65 years old man #BVPradhan. I complete 36 years in the world of entertainment today. It has been an incredible journey so far. God has been and so have been my producers/directors. Most of all it is you, my audiences who have given me so much love and strength. I am humbled and blessed. THANK YOU!! #36YearsOfAnupam #Saaransh #KuchBhiHoSaktaHai", said Anupam Kher on Instagram.

Mahesh Bhatt aslo marked the event and said, "36 years of SAARANSH! He was just 28 years old when he made his debut in this iconic role of a school teacher who has lost his son in an act of senseless violence. Thank you, Anupam for helping me birth this heartbreaking inspired creation. ⁦@AnupamPKher⁩ #Saaransh".

On the work front, Anupam Kher was last seen in One Day: Justice Delivered. He played the role of a retired judge. The film also starred Esha Gupta, Kumud Mishra, and Anusmriti Sarkar. His role in the 2019 political flick, The Accidental Prime Minister was lauded by the critics and the audience.

