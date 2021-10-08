Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KIRRON KHER Anupam Kher cheers for Kirron Kher as she returns to work after cancer diagnosis

Actress Kirron Kher shared a picture of herself on social media as she returned to work after a long break after she was diagnosed with blood cancer. In April, actor Anupam Kher had revealed that Kirron had been diagnosed with blood cancer. Kirron, who is a Member of Parliament, inaugurated oxygen plants all over India virtually. Taking to Instagram, she wrote, "Today PM @narendramodi ji inaugurated oxygen plants all over India from PM Care funds. Chandigarh got 4. I was honoured to inaugurate 2 of them virtually. One @ GMCH 32 & another @ GMCH 48. Also was present @ PGI where HE Gov & Administrator Banwarilal Purohit Ji inaugurated."

In the pictures, she can be seen donning a floral printed suit as she sat in front of her laptop. Cheering her up, Anupam in the comments section, wrote, "Well done." One of her fans wrote, "Happy to see you back in action. God bless you with long healthy life."

In April this year, Anupam Kher had shared that his wife had been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer. Anupam and son-actor Sikandar Kher, in a Twitter statement shared the news of Kirron's diagnosis: "Just so that rumours don't get the better of a situation Sikandar and I would like to inform everyone that Kirron has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer. She is currently undergoing treatment and we are sure she will come out of this stronger than before. We are very blessed that she is being looked after by a phenomenal set of doctors. She has always been a fighter and takes things head on."

"She is all heart and that's why she has so many people that love her. So keep sending your love to her in your prayers and in your heart. She is well on her way to recovery and we thank everyone for their support and love. -- Anupam and Sikandar."

