Anupam Kher celebrates birthday with Robert De Niro in New York, shares video

Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher has turned 65 today. Like the last two years, the actor celebrated his birthday with Hollywood legend Robert De Niro. The actor is currently in New York where he rang in his birthday with the megastar and cut the birthday cake. Kher shared a video on social media in which he is seen celebrating his special day with Niro. The actor had sent an invitation to Robert De Niro to celebrate his birthday with him and he accepted.

The video shows Anupam Kher cutting the cake with The Godfather star singing ‘Happy Birthday’ to him. He captioned the video saying, "Nothing can be more magical for an actor than to be able to spend quality time on your birthday with the 'God of acting Robert De Niro' third year in a row. I am humbled that Mr De Niro accepted my lunch invitation. It was magnificent. Isko kehte hain 'Kuchh bhi ho sakta hai' ka baap.”

Nothing can be more magical for an actor than to be able to spend quality time on your birthday with the #GodOfActing #RobertDeNiro third year in a row. I am humbled that Mr. De Niro accepted my lunch invitation. It was magnificent. इसको कहते है ‘कुछ भी हो सकता है’ का बाप।🙏😍😎 pic.twitter.com/wUHEUjffAu — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) March 7, 2020

Last year, Anupam Kher celebrated his birthday with Robert De Niro with an exclusive party thrown for him. He had shared glimpses from eth bash and tweeted, "I had a great time. And to be able to spend my birthday 2nd year in a tow with my friend Robert De Niro is stuff made out of dreams. His warm hug has a blessing in it."

And when #GodOfActing #RobertDeNiro takes a pic where he is doing the same gesture that you are doing, it is time to faint. What an HONOUR.🙏 pic.twitter.com/GZzFbhQMUp — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) June 19, 2017

In 2018, Robert De Niro and his wife Grace Hightower hosted a party for Anupam’s birthday which the actor claimed was the highlight of the year for him. He had tweeted, "Thank you Grace and Mr Robert De Niro for making my birthday the biggest highlight of my entire life. Thank you for the surprise dinner for me at your home. Thank you for singing "Happy Birthday" song for me. Thank you for my ultimate 'Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai' moment."

Thank you #BarryRosenstein & #Lizanne for hosting an exclusive party for my birthday at your home in New York. I had a great time. And to be able to spend my birthday 2nd year in a tow with my friend #RobertDeNiro is stuff made out of dreams. His warm hug has a blessing in it. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/3yipxjU3Mu — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) March 8, 2019

Anupam Kher and Robert De Niro have been great friends after they starred together in the 2012 movie Silver Linings Playbook. The film starred Jennifer Lawrence and Bradley Cooper as leads.

