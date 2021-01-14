Image Source : TWITTER/@ANUPJALOTA Anup Jalota shares latest photos of transforming into Satya Sai Baba in his biopic

Bhajan singer and former Bigg Boss contestant Anup Jalota is all set to play Satya Sai Baba in an upcoming biopic. The film was announced earlier this month and the singer revealed that he feels blessed to be playing this part. Recently, Jalota took to Twitter to share pictures of him transforming into Satya Sai Baba and shared his looks in the film. He tweeted, "So how do you find the transformation?? Am I not looking like a replica of Satya Sai Baba ji??"

In another tweet, he can be seen getting his hair and make-up done. He tweeted, "Getting transformed into one of the most popular and followed spiritual Indian Guru & philanthropist, Satya Sai Baba"

The untitled biographical film will be directed by Vicky Ranawat, and also feature Jackie Shroff, Sadhika Randhawa, Govind Namdev, Arun Bakshi and Mushtaq Khan. With music by Bappa Lahiri, the Satya Sai Baba biopic is scheduled to release on January 22, 2021.

Talking about the film previously, Jalota had shared: "I am glad that I got an opportunity to play Satya Sai Baba, because I have believed in his ideals and principles. I have also observed him closely and read a lot about him. It required great research and playing this character will be a challenge."

"I met Satya Sai Baba with my father 55 years back. We sang bhajans at that time. Satya Sai Baba used to call me ‘Chhota Sai'. And now after so many years I am playing the role of Satya Sai Baba ji. I am blessed," Jalota said.

Satya Sai Baba was a guru and philanthropist, born into a Telugu-speaking Bhatraju family. At the age of 14, he claimed that he was the reincarnation of Shirdi Sai Baba, and left his home in order to serve society. He died in April 2001 at the age of 84.

Satya Sai Baba's purported materialisation of vibhuti (holy ash) and other small objects such as rings, necklaces, and watches, along with reports of miraculous healings, resurrections, clairvoyance, and alleged omnipotence were a source of both fame and controversy. His acts were believed to be signs of divinity by his devotees.