Anubhav Sinha shares picture from 'Anek' shoot, calls it 'toughest' film so far

Bollywood's ace filmmaker Anubhav Sinha, who is currently shooting for his upcoming directorial Anek in the North East region of the country, shared a post on Friday explaining that filming the movie has been a tough experience for him. The director took to his Instagram handle and shared a selfie of him with a sunburnt face, which he explained was the result of the forthcoming film's extensive shoot.

Captioning the picture, he wrote, "When your face is burnt like this you are halfway through the filming. #ANEK. Toughest so far."

Anek marks Anubhav's second collaboration with actor Ayushmann Khurrana after the critically-acclaimed 2019 film Article 15. The filmmaker-actor duo recently announced the release date of the film and wrote, "Naam #ANEK, lekin release date ek! Milte hai aapse 17th September 2021 ko!"

Meanwhile, Ayushmann Khurrana who wore his hair long for his role in the upcoming film, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, had to trim his hair for Anek. In his latest Instagram post, the actor revealed that he is missing his long hair. Ayushmann posted a picture on Instagram flaunting muscles in a shirtless picture. He has short hair in the image.

"I miss my long hair. I miss tying that rubber band when I'm bare. I miss my long hours of sleep. I miss my long walks at the lake of my hometown's creek. I miss listening to the playlist which takes me to the times of mirth. But to look ahead is the only mendacious rule of the earth," he wrote as the caption.

Helmed by the 'Mulk' filmmaker, 'Anek' is being bankrolled by Anubhav and Bhushan Kumar under Benaras Media Works and T-Series.