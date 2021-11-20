Antim: The Final Truth: Aayush Sharma reveals how his kids reacted to his romantic song | EXCLUSIVE

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Antim: The Final Truth: Aayush Sharma reveals how his kids reacted to his romantic song

Mahesh Manjrekar directorial, 'Antim: The Final Truth' has been in constant headlines ever since its inception. From the trailer to the poster of the film, fans are going gaga and cannot wait to witness Bollywood actors Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma sharing screen space. Recently, Aayush Sharma had a special conversation with India TV in which he talked about this film. During the candid chat, Aayush revealed how his son Ahil Sharma and daughter Ayat reacted when they saw the romantic song featured on him in the film.

Aayush shared that after watching Antim, five-year-old son Ahil questioned him that why is he fighting with Salman Khan. He further shared that after watching violence he closed his eyes and later he went to practice punches. Ahil got awkward after watching him perform an intimate song in the film and told him that his mother (Arpita) jhas asked her to not watch these things like this. While, his daughter Ayat really enjoyed watching him.

Aayush further talked about brother-in-law Salman Khan and said that he is the most humble man, even after being a superstar of Bollywood he takes everyone's point of view into consideration while making a film. He said that Salman has always been there for him and to Aayush he is like an elder brother.

Watch the interview here:

Presented by Salman Khan Films, 'Antim' is produced by Salma Khan. The film also features Pragya Jaiswal and Mahima Makwana in the lead roles. The film will be released in theatres worldwide by Zee Studios on November 26.