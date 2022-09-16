Anshula Kapoor shares photo in bikini, reflects on body positivity; says 'I don’t have the confidence..'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANSHULAKAPOOR Anshula Kapoor shares photo in bikini

Anshula Kapoor shared a bikini photo that has stirred the internet. Arjun Kapoor's sister, Anshula, is very close to the actor. She recently took to her Instagram and shared a happy dance after she received a gift for Arjun's girlfriend, Malaika Arora. Now, she has dropped a bold bikini picture reflecting on body positivity and netizens are all praise for her.

On Friday, Anshula took to her Instagram account and shared a sizzling picture. In the photo, she was seen clad in bikini with her legs in pool. On a sunny day, she posed for the camera while avoiding her gaze. In the caption, she expressed her feeling while wearing the bikini. She wrote, "3 months ago I remember having a conversation with @priyamganeriwal about swimming costumes, and I remember telling her I would never wear a bikini, I just couldn’t pull it off and I don’t have the confidence to be comfortable in one. Her response was simple - "why not? I think you should totally wear one".

She further wrote, "Why was I hesitant? Because I’m so used to thinking that I need a particular body type to be able to wear certain clothes.. I’m so conditioned to wanting to hide my body and play it safe, its like my default setting is to always be like no, I can’t pull that off. And I’m learning to change this."

She also went on to remark, "I’m glad I took a chance and bought the bikini. This was one of my favourite days on our holiday. I felt confident, I felt comfortable in my own skin. This is me chasing joy instead of perfection. And I actually can’t wait to wear this bikini again."

As soon as she dropped the picture, netizens flocked to the comment section, hailing her for being such a sport and raising awareness regarding body positivity. Several celebs also took to the comment section to praise Anshula.

Arjun Kapoor and Anshul share an adorable bond. They are one of the most popular siblings in B-Town. The duo often share pictures together on social media.

