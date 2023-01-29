Sunday, January 29, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Celebrities
  5. Annu Kapoor Health Update: Actor discharged days after he was rushed to hospital owing to chest discomfort

Annu Kapoor Health Update: Actor discharged days after he was rushed to hospital owing to chest discomfort

As reported earlier, Annu Kapoor experienced some congestion in the chest on Thursday morning and later complained of chest pain. He was eventually rushed to the hospital.

Reported By : Gonika Arora Edited By : India TV Entertainment Desk | New Delhi
Published on: January 29, 2023 13:46 IST
Annu Kapoor
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANNU KAPOOR Annu Kapoor's health is stable

Annu Kapoor Health Update: Earlier this week, veteran actor Annu Kapoor was admitted to the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in New Delhi, after he complained of chest pain. Kapoor. As per the latest update, the actor who was under observation at the hospital's cardiology department was discharged by the doctors. His condition is said to be stable. 

According to Dr Ajay Swaroop, Chairman (Board of Management, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, "Mr Annu Madan Lal Kapoor who was admitted to Sir Ganga ram hospital on 26th January early morning with complaints of chest discomfort has been discharged today. He underwent treatment by Cardiology team comprising Dr JPS Sawhney / Dr Rajneeshjain/ Dr Rajiv Passey /Dr BS Vivek and Dr Sushant Wattal."

As per Dr Rajneesh Jain, Co-director Cath lab and Head of the unit, under whom he was admitted, Annu Kapoor is in a stable condition.

As reported earlier, he experienced some congestion in the chest on Thursday morning and later complained of chest pain. He was eventually rushed to the hospital.

Annu Kapoor is known name in the industry. He is most popular for hosting the musical program Antakshari in the late 90s. He made his Bollywood debut much before making a mark in TV. His character roles in Mr India (1987), Tezaab (1988), Ram Lakhan (1990), Ghayal (1990), Hum (1991) and Darr (1993) earned him much love and fame. One of his roles that is best remembered is Dr Baldev Chaddha in Vicky Donor (2012). His last film appreance was in Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi's Chehre, which was released in 2021.

He will be seen in Dream Girl 2, opposite Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday. He was also part of the first film and played the role of Ayushmann's on-screen father. The sequel, directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa will release on the big screens on June 29 later this year. 

Related Stories
Shilpa Shinde, Annu Kapoor, Milind Soman's 'Paurushpur' deals with gender politics and patriarchy

Shilpa Shinde, Annu Kapoor, Milind Soman's 'Paurushpur' deals with gender politics and patriarchy

Annu Kapoor robbed in France of expensive Prada bag, iPad; says 'ek number ke chor log hain' | VIDEO

Annu Kapoor robbed in France of expensive Prada bag, iPad; says 'ek number ke chor log hain' | VIDEO

Man accused of cheating actor Annu Kapoor in cyber fraud arrested after months

Man accused of cheating actor Annu Kapoor in cyber fraud arrested after months

Veteran actor Annu Kapoor hospitalised after chest ailment, is stable and recovering

Veteran actor Annu Kapoor hospitalised after chest ailment, is stable and recovering

Don't miss these:

Vicky Kaushal's new film announced; Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat has Manmarziyaan connect | Deets

'Either sex sells or Shah Rukh Khan': Neha Dhupia revisits her 20 year old statement after Pathaan

Latest Entertainment News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment and Celebrities Section

Top News

Related Celebrities News

Latest News