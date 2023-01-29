Annu Kapoor Health Update: Actor discharged days after he was rushed to hospital owing to chest discomfort

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANNU KAPOOR Annu Kapoor's health is stable

Annu Kapoor Health Update: Earlier this week, veteran actor Annu Kapoor was admitted to the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in New Delhi, after he complained of chest pain. Kapoor. As per the latest update, the actor who was under observation at the hospital's cardiology department was discharged by the doctors. His condition is said to be stable.

According to Dr Ajay Swaroop, Chairman (Board of Management, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, "Mr Annu Madan Lal Kapoor who was admitted to Sir Ganga ram hospital on 26th January early morning with complaints of chest discomfort has been discharged today. He underwent treatment by Cardiology team comprising Dr JPS Sawhney / Dr Rajneeshjain/ Dr Rajiv Passey /Dr BS Vivek and Dr Sushant Wattal."

As per Dr Rajneesh Jain, Co-director Cath lab and Head of the unit, under whom he was admitted, Annu Kapoor is in a stable condition.

As reported earlier, he experienced some congestion in the chest on Thursday morning and later complained of chest pain. He was eventually rushed to the hospital.

Annu Kapoor is known name in the industry. He is most popular for hosting the musical program Antakshari in the late 90s. He made his Bollywood debut much before making a mark in TV. His character roles in Mr India (1987), Tezaab (1988), Ram Lakhan (1990), Ghayal (1990), Hum (1991) and Darr (1993) earned him much love and fame. One of his roles that is best remembered is Dr Baldev Chaddha in Vicky Donor (2012). His last film appreance was in Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi's Chehre, which was released in 2021.

He will be seen in Dream Girl 2, opposite Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday. He was also part of the first film and played the role of Ayushmann's on-screen father. The sequel, directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa will release on the big screens on June 29 later this year.

