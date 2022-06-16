Made in Heaven actor Ankur Rathee marries Anuja Joshi at 500-year-old manor in England | See pics

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ankur Rathee, Anuja Joshi

Made in Heaven actor Ankur Rathee got married to Anuja Joshi in a pleasant traditional ceremony. The actors tied the knot on June 15. For the venue, the couple who got engaged in 2020 chose an English countryside destination around the British Isles. the ceremonies were a private affair with only selected family members, relatives and friends in attendance. The nuptials were held at 500-year-old manor Hawkstone Hall. Photos also show baarat at the wedding venue and Ankur arriving on a “horse drawn carriage” to marry his bride.

Ankur Rathee and Anuja Joshi's wedding photos and pics from their wedding festivity are a sight to behold. The couple is all smiles as they enjoy the ceremonies. They also posed romantically on the special occasion. Check out the photos here:

Ankur is known for playing important roles in popular shows like Sony's Undekhi, Voot's Brochara, Netflix's Eternally Confused And Eager For Love, and Amazon Prime shows Inside Edge Season 3 and Made in Heaven. Apart from web shows, he has featured in film titles including Thappad, The Tashkent Files, and Taish.

On the other hand, Anuja, who is the daughter of actor Master Alankar and niece of actor Pallavi Joshi has appeared in shows such as MX Player's Hello Mini and The Resident on Fox.

Anuja and Ankr have been open about their relationship since the start. During a 2020 media interaction Anuja spilled beans about their love story saying, "We met as co-stars on a short film in New York City. It was a tribute to 100 years of Hindi Cinema and was directed by Siddhi Sundar (NYU) and Raashi Desai (SVA). We spent the majority of the shoot schedule together, and loved every minute of getting to know each other, doing what we both are so passionate about. At the time we were young college students who had aspirations of working in the entertainment industry as full-time professional actors. One baby step in front of the other, followed by some gigantic leaps and hurdles, and here we are.”

Likewise, when Ankur was promoting 'Undekhi 2' he shared how his real-life relationship helped him navigate through his character on the show. The actor quipped, "I'm planning to get married soon; that's been a type of character prep in itself! The transition of fiance to wife is something that I'm currently navigating, and that experience has been very helpful in constructing Daman and Teji's relationship this season. Anuja (Joshi) and I are very different of course, but some dynamics are universal."