Ankita Lokhande stuns in white saree in latest post, shares secret to happiness

Actress Ankita Lokhande has shared her mantra to be happy. Ankita, the former girlfriend of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, took to Instagram and shared a picture where she looks stunning in a white sari and is smiling at the camera. "How to be happy! Decide every morning that you are in a good mood," she captioned the image.

Ankita recently planted saplings in memory of Sushant. Her dog Hatchi is also seen in the pictures she posted. "Hatchi and mamma. My partner in almost everything, Planting plants seedling. It's our way to remember him by fulfilling his dream," she captioned the snapshots, tagging them #plants4SSR.

Recently, Karanvir Bohra came out in support of Ankita Lokhande after she was attacked by Shibani Dandekar for insinuating that Rhea Chakraborty was irresponsible. Karanvir said that he knew Ankita from the time she was in a relationship with Sushant Singh Rajput, and called her ‘loving and responsible’. He also condemned Shibani’s ‘personal jibes’ at her.

“I’ve known u back when u & Sushant were together, @anky1912 I’ve seen how loving & responsible u were with him.If things didn’t work out,they didn’t work out, but it’s sad 2c individuals taking personal jibes without knowing you and him. #istandwithyou #AnkitaLokhande,” he wrote on Twitter.

Sushant was found dead at his Mumbai home on June 14. Initially, Mumbai Police had said it was a case of suicide. Now, his death is being investigated by CBI, Narcotics Control Bureau and Enforcement Directorate.

