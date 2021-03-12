Ankita Lokhande shares loved-up pics with boyfriend Vicky Jain, says 'We can only learn to love by loving'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANKITA LOKHANDE Ankita Lokhande shares loved-up pics with boyfriend Vicky Jain

Actress Ankita Lokhande is one of the most active celebrities on social media. Time and again, she treats fans with beautiful pictures and videos of herself. Now, Ankita treated her Insta-fam to new photos with her boyfriend, Vicky Jain. For those unversed, Ankita and Vicky have been together for quite a long time now. She keeps on sharing pictures along with mushy captions to show her love for him. In new photographs, the Pavitra Rishta actress was seen dressed in white from head to toe as she opted for a white crop top, pants and boots.

On the other hand, Vicky wore a beige and white striped shirt paired with white pants and brown boots. "'We can only learn to LOVE by LOVING' @a_s_h_i_t_a @jainvick #ankitalokhande #loveisallyouneed #ashank #viank," Ankita's caption read. In some of the pictures, we can also see Ankita’s sister, Ashita Sahu.

Take a look at Ankita's post here:

To note, this is Ankita’s first post with Vicky after she had an Instagram live session with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's fans earlier this month. In case you don't know, Ankita is the ex-girlfriend of Sushant. The actress urged people and fans to stop maligning and blaming her as they do not know her side of the story. Talking about the online negativity, Ankita revealed it is extremely ‘hurtful’ when netizens attack her.

Ankita and Sushant were in a relationship for over six years and were one of the most loved couples on Indian Television. They started dating while shooting for Pavitra Rishta and called it quits in 2016. They played the role of Archana and Manav. Meanwhile, Sushant was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai in June last year.

On the professional front, Ankita made her Bollywood debut with Kangana Ranaut starrer Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi which released in 2019. She has also worked in Tiger Shroff starrer Baaghi 3. Apart from this, she has participated in reality shows such as Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Comedy Circus.