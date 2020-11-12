Ankita Lokhande shares a glimpse of romantic moment with boyfriend Vicky Jain, calls him 'baby'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@LOKHANDEANKITA Ankita Lokhande

Actress Ankita Lokhande has been all out and about regarding her personal life. Be it talking her feelings for boyfriend Vicky Jain or posting pics with him. Recently, the actress took to her social media and shared a glimpse of her beau again. Ankita posted a romantic video story on her Instagram handle where she is seen sitting on his lap with her arm wrapped around him. The duo were posing for the camers while giving a million dollar smile. The actress wrote in the clip, "My baby is here”

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@LOKHANDEANKITA Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain

Earlier, Ankita shared an emotional post for Vicky where thanked him for being her strength and supporting her. Along with an adorable picture with her man, Ankita wrote, "I can’t find the words to describe my feelings for you. One thing which come in my mind when I see us together is I’m grateful to god for sending u in my life as a friend, partner and as soul mate. Thanku for being someone who was always there for me. Thanks for making all my problems as yours and helping me whenever I needed you.Thankyou for being my support system. Most important thanku for understanding me and my situations. And I am sorry because of me u hv to face criticism which u don’t deserve at all . Words fall short but this bond is amazing -I love you - @jainvick #viank.”

Recently, Ankita shared a few pictures of herself celebrating the festival of Navaratri. She was decked up in a traditional green 'Nauvari' saree, bollywood and paired it heavy golden jewellery, looking almost like a bride. She also has a Marathi bindi adorning her forehead.

Sharing pictures on her Instagram handle, Ankita wrote, “Love for Marathi jewelleries, Marathi food And Marathi brides tooooo #jaimaharashtra #memarathi #navratri #jaimatadi #shooting #photoshoot.”

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage