Ankita Lokhande rubbishes Rhea Chakraborty's claims on Sushant: Never spoke to him after separation

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s ex-girlfriend, actor Ankita Lokhande, has taken to social media to rubbish Rhea Chakraborty's claims about keeping in touch with the late actor. She stated that she never said that she kept in touch with the late star. Ankita Lokhandeher said never stated in any of her interviews that she had kept in touch with the late actor. Ankita Lokhande clarifies that the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput had commented on her film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi's poster.

The actress further goes on to add that she will speak the truth and will honestly state the facts. Ankita Lokhande states that she replied to Sushant Singh Rajput as a courtesy. In her post, the actress, Ankita Lokhande states that till the time she was in a relationship with the late star Sushant Singh Rajput, he was not in any depression and was doing well. Ankita Lokhande further goes on to add in her post that she and the late actor saw dreams and she always prayed that Sushant Singh Rajput should succeed in life.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote "1st of all from beginning till the end me and Sushant were together about 23rd February 2016, he never had any conditions of depression and had visited any psychiatrist. He was totally fine". Read her full statement here:

Earlier, Ankita shared a video of him in a flight simulator. “Dream. Is this #claustrophobia ? u always wanted to fly and u did it,” she wrote in her caption. Ankita’s video, which was shared on her Instagram page, seems to be a response to actor Rhea Chakraborty’s claims in an interview with India Today, in which she said that Sushant felt ‘claustrophobia’ in flights and took medicines for it.

Sushant died on June 14. His family has filed an abetment to suicide case against Rhea, accusing her of using him to further her career in Bollywood and misappropriating his funds. She has denied the allegations.

