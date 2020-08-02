Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANKITALOKHANDE/SUSHANT Ankita Lokhande reveals people sent her disturbing photos of Sushant Singh Rajput after his death

Sushant Singh Rajput's demise sent shockwaves into the country on June 14 but another heartbreaking thing that happened was the circulation of certain disturbing pictures of the late actor on various social media platforms. The 34-year-old actor died by suicide at his Bandra residence after which Mumbai police appeared at the scene for the investigation. Sushant's ex-girlfriend and 'Pavitra Rishta' co-star Ankita Lokhande, in a recent interview, opened up about the whole scenario of people circulating disturbing photos and videos of his body filmed at his house and called it painful for her and the late actor's family. A strict warning was also issued by Maharasthra Cyber police in a series of tweets shared on its official Twitter handle.

Talking to Republic TV in a recent interview, the 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi' stated that it was the saddest thing to happen. Talking about the same, she said, "I saw a video of Sushant in which they were putting a sheet over his body. And it was everywhere, people were sending it to me. I don’t know how it leaked or what happened but it happened and I saw it. I didn’t want to see it for two-three days but so much was going viral and I wanted to see what was happening. I saw the green cloth hanging from the fan and him lying."

She added, "This was the saddest thing that can happen to somebody. Someone's dead body’s pictures are going viral. What to say. I don’t know who has done it but it’s really sad. It’s very painful. For the family, for the people who loved him. I don’t know who did it but I got the pictures in 10 minutes. I really don’t know what to say."

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Cyber in their tweet wrote, "A disturbing trend has been observed on Social Media platforms by Maharashtra Cyber that pictures of deceased actor Shri. Sushant Singh Rajput are being circulated, which are disturbing and in bad taste. It is emphasised that circulation of such pictures is against legal guidelines and court directions, and are liable to invite legal action. Maharashtra Cyber exhorts and directs all netizens to refrain from circulating the aforesaid pictures. The pictures already circulated should be deleted henceforth."

A disturbing trend has been observed on Social Media platforms by Maharashtra Cyber that pictures of deceased actor Shri. Sushant Singh Rajput are being circulated, which are disturbing and in bad taste. (1/n) — Maharashtra Cyber (@MahaCyber1) June 14, 2020

It is emphasised that circulation of such pictures is against legal guidelines and court directions, and are liable to invite legal action. ⁰(2/n) — Maharashtra Cyber (@MahaCyber1) June 14, 2020

In an exclusive interview to India TV, Ankita said that she still cannot believe that Sushant is no more. Talking about him, the actress said that he knew what he wanted to do after five years. "Sushant was not so weak that he could kill himself. Nepotism was there in the industry even before he made his debut and he knew it. If this narrative is true, then he would have taken this before."

She also narrated an incident that happened around Diwali 2019. Sushant's father KK Singh called her and asked her to help him contact Sushant as he didn't have his new number. Talking about his relations with his sister, she said, "He was very close to his sister, especially Rani di. He could not disobey him. It is suspicious that he wasn't responding to his family."

Meanwhile, a 6-page-long FIR has been filed against Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty by his father K.K Singh. Bihar Police is investigating the matter and a lot of people have been questioned again. The Enforcement Directorate has filed a money laundering case against Bollywood actress Rhea and her brother Showik. They will be summoned next week and interrogated regarding the same. ED will probe Rs 15 crore transaction from late Bollywood actor's account.

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage