Image Source : IG/LOKHANDEANKITA, SUSHANT_ANKITA_LOVE Ankita Lokhande reminisces old days, shares pic with Sushant Singh Rajput's family from Patna trip

Actress Ankita Lokhande, the ex-girlfriend of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput recently interacted with her fans and followers on Instagram and conducted a Ask Me Anything session. Many of her fans wanted to know about her memories of Sushant Singh Rajput. Ankita shared some of the most cherished moments of her with Sushant through pictures.

When one of the users asked Ankita if she has ever visited Patna, the hometown of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Ankita responded with a candid picture posing with Sushant's three sisters and his father. She also mentioned that she visited Patna only once.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/LOKHANDEANKITA Ankita Lokhande goes down memory lane, shares unseen pics with Sushant Singh Rajput

The other user asked her to share a memory of Sushant, Ankita shared a screenshot of her video call with Sushant, when he was shooting for MS Dhoni: The Untold Story.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ LOKHANDEANKITA Ankita Lokhande goes down memory lane, shares unseen pics with Sushant Singh Rajput

When asked what she has to say to Sushant's fans, Ankita replied, "Keep loving and keep praying for him and his family." She also shared an unseen picture of her and Sushant dancing like no one is watching.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/LOKHANDEANKITA Ankita Lokhande goes down memory lane, shares unseen pics with Sushant Singh Rajput

One of the users also requested Ankita Lokhande to share an unseen picture of Sushant with her. To this she shared a poicture of Sushant chilling with friends, Rashami Desai, Nandish Sandhu and Natasha Sharma.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ LOKHANDEANKITA Ankita Lokhande reminisces old memories, shares unseen pics with Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande met each other on the sets of the show Pavitra Rishta. After dating each other for six years the couple parted ways in 2016. Sushant passed away on June 14, 2020, at his residence in Mumbai. The death case is still under investigation by CBI.

On the occasion of Sushant's birthday on January 21, Ankita shared some of the unseen videos of Sushant. She wrote, "I don’t know how to start and what to say but yes today I’m gonna share few of your old videos Sushant to celebrate you .these are the only memories I hv with u and i will always remember Like this happy ,intelligent,romantic,mad and adorable. Scotch has always missed u and now I guess he miss u more . I pray and I know tum jaha ho waha bahut khush ho. happy birthday to u, u will be missed #memoriesforlife."