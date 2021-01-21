Ankita Lokhande remembers Sushant Singh Rajput with old videos: Only memories I have with you

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ARCHANAMANAV_ Ankita Lokhande remembers Sushant Singh Rajput with old videos

Actress Ankita Lokhande, the ex-girlfriend of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, took to her Instagram on Thursday to share old videos of him and remember him on his birth anniversary. Ankita and Sushant were in a relationship for over six years and were one of the most loved couples on Indian Television. They started dating while shooting for Pavitra Rishta and called it quits in 2016. By then, Sushant had earned a name in Bollywood.

On his birthday, Ankita shared a couple of old videos and said that these are the only memories she has of the late actor. In the first video, Sushant can be seen playing with his dog Scotch and enjoying. The other video shows SSR copying Shah Rukh Khan and dancing with Ankita on his famous song "Tu Haan Kar Ya Na Kar."

Ankita wrote, "I don’t know how to start and what to say but yes today I’m gonna share few of yours old videos Sushant to celebrate you .these are the only memories I hv with u and i will always remember Like this happy , intelligent,romantic,mad and adorable #scotch has always missed u and now I guess he miss u more. I pray and I know tum jaha ho waha bahut khush ho.. happy birthday to u.. u will be missed." She captioned the other video saying, "Happy birthday Sushant ... A true SRK fan ..Keep smiling wherever u r"

Ankita Lokhande has been a constant support for the last actor's family after his death by suicide on June 14 last year. The actress came to the front and talked about the actor and also claimed that it is unbelievable that SSR took his own life.

Earlier in November last year, Ankita paid a tribute to the late star through a special dance performance. Sharing a sneak-peek of her act, Ankita took to Instagram to share how difficult it would have been for her to perform at an award show. "This time it's very different and difficult to perform. From me to you. it's painful," she wrote with the video. In the video she was seen rehearsing to the tunes of Neha Kakkar-Sunny Kaushal's latest hit "Taaron ke shehar".

On a related note, on the occasion of the actor's 35th birth anniversary, Shweta Singh Kirti, California-based sister of Sushant Singh Rajput, announced a fund named after him on Thursday. The trust has been set up in the University of California, Berkeley for students who want to pursue Astrophysics.