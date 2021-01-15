Ankita Lokhande remembers Sushant Singh Rajput with his song from Kai Po Che on Makar Sankranti | VIDEO

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/LOKHANDEANKITA Ankita Lokhande remembers Sushant Singh Rajput with his song from Kai Po Che on Makar Sankranti

Bollywood actress Ankita Lokhande frequently treats her fans with her old memories with the late actor and ex-boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput. On Makar Sankranti, the actress shared a video and remembered him through his song from the film Kai Po Che. In the video, the Manikarnika actress can be seen playing with kites which has been shot by her brother. Ankita said that every time she listens to the song, she gets goosebumps.

Ankita Lokhande wrote, "I still get goosebumps when I listen to this song. What a film and what a journey with so many memories @pragyakapoor_ @gattukapoor Wishing everyone a very happy makarsankranti. #kaipoche."

Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput met on the sets of their first TV show Pavitra Rishta and fell in love. The duo dates for many years before calling it quits in 2016. Now, Ankita is dating Vicky Jain and keeps sharing her precious memories with him on social media.

On a related note, Sushant Singh Rajput's first birth anniversary is on January 21st. His sister Shweta Singh Kirti has been asking fans for suggestions on how to celebrate the day. "How should we celebrate Bhai's birthday, it is on 21st Jan... Any Suggestions... #SushantBirthdayCelebration," she wrote late on Wednesday.

She continued: "And I would love to see more people performing on his songs and posting it on social media. Let's celebrate his life and help spread love and joy. #SushantBirthdayCelebration."

"How about selflessly helping 3 people on Sushant's Birthday and Praying for his Soul. We can even have 15 mins Global Meditation Session organized on his Birthday," she added.

Sushant was found dead on June 14 in his Mumbai flat. Many theories and conspiracies emerged after his demise leading to. Three investigating agencies- CBI, NCB and ED are interrogating the case.

Meanwhile, Sushant's family lawyer Vikas Singh appeared for a hearing by the Bombay High Court last week in the case filed by the deceased actor's sisters, against an FIR filed by his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. The advocate tweeted saying he is hopeful that the FIR registered by Rhea will be quashed.