Ankita Lokhande reacts to getting trolled after Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Actress Ankita Lokhande has been gearing up for her upcoming TV show P{avitra Rishta 2. The makers released the trailer of the same on Wednesday featuring Shaheer Sheikh as Manav aka Sushant Singh Rajput. Ankita had met Sushant on the sets of Pavitra Rishta and the duo had fallen in love. After dating for almost six years, they decided to call it quits. After SSR's death last year, Ankita was brutally trolled for her support in the case. Now, she has opened up about the same and said that she knew what she went through at that time. She also revealed that she was unaware of Sushant's relationship with Rhea Chakraborty.

Reacting to trolling, Ankita Lokhande told ETimes, Logo ko lagta hai tab mujhe woh devi banaa dete hai, logo ko lagta hai tab mujhe utaar dete hai (When people feel like it, they make me into a Goddess, when they don't, they take me off that pedestal). I don’t think I existed in Sushant’s life since the past four years. Kisi aur ka gussa mujhpe nikaalne ka koi matlab nahi hai (No point directing anger at me). I think everyone has been targeted throughout this process. And it is okay. I know what I stood for, I know what I feel. I know what I’ve gone through, so it is okay."

Talking about the rumours of her entering the Bigg Boss with Rhea Chakraborty, she said, "I deny it completely. I was never a part of it ever. I frankly love to watch ‘Bigg Boss’ but I don’t think I can be a part of it."

She added, "I didn’t even know about Sushant and Rhea’s relationship. I’ve never spoken about her anyway. God bless her wherever she is. Maine kisi se koi relation nahi bigaada hai kyunki mere kisi se relation the hi nahi. Mera jisse tha, maine uske liye stand liya (I have not spoiled my relationship with anyone because there was no relation to begin with; the one whom I had a relationship with, I defended). I have no regrets."

Meanwhile, as seen in the trailer, the series Pavitra Rishta - It's never too late is a romantic family drama centred around Manav and Archana. The two are set up by their families for an arranged marriage and they fall in love at first sight. To ensure the union, Manav's family lies about their financial situation. Things begin to crumble once the reality comes out, challenging Archana and Manav's love for each other.