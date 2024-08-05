Ankita Lokhande loses her cool after friend tampers with her dress, Vicky Jain laughs it off | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO SNAPSHOT Ankita Lokhande loses her cool on Vicky's friend

On the occasion of Vicky Jain's birthday party, the former Bigg Boss contestant threw a party for his friends along with his wife Ankita Lokhande. During this, when Vicky, Sandeep and Ankita were posing in the couple, suddenly Sandeep jokingly touched Ankita's dress, and the Pavitra Rishta actor was seen getting furious. It all happened when Ankita was seen making a grand entry at the party with her husband Vicky Jain. Wearing a shimmery black outfit, she surprised everyone with her look and even looked radiant until Sandeep decided to have some fun.

Here's what happened

Ankita Lokhande reached the red carpet of the party, Vicky and Sandeep were also with her. A few moments before posing, Sandeep played a prank and pulled down Ankita's hood. Although it was all in jest, Ankita did not like it. Ankita looked very angry with Sandeep's act and quickly fixed her outfit. Then they posed together in front of the camera. But even while posing anger was clearly visible on Ankita's face.

Who is Sandeep Singh?

According to media reports, Sandeep Singh, Vicky Jain and Ankita are very good friends. Although Vicky Jain's birthday is on August 1, he was not getting time to party. He wanted to organise a party for his close friends from the industry for a long time. Finally, considering it was Sunday, Vicky and Ankita organised a grand party in Mumbai. Most of the people from the TV industry attended this party. The celebration went on till late night.

On Vicky's birthday, Ankita also shared a video in which she showered love on her husband Vicky. Sharing the video on Instagram, she wrote, "Today is the birthday of my 'one and only'! You are already everything I wanted, but more than that, you are what I call my home and my safe place because you bring out the best in me and in all of us!

