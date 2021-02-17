Image Source : INSTAGRAM/LOKHANDEANKITA Ankita Lokhande gives sneak peek from her 'Valentines diary' with beau Vicky Jain

Pavitra Rishta fame Ankita Lokhande celebrated her Valentine's day with beau Vicky Jain amidst the snowcapped mountains of Shimla. Ankita on Wednesday treated her fans to some beautiful pictures from her Valentine's diary. The actress took to her Instagram and captioned the pictures, "#valentinedairies 2021 with one and only Mr.jain @jainvick"

Ankita wore an all-black outfit and donned a bright pink lip- color. She completed the with a polka dot hairband. Vicky looked dapper in an orange sweatshirt. The two can be seen posing after treating themselves to some yummy food.

Ankita and Vicky jetted off to Shimla for their Valentine's celebration. Earlier, the actress shared a video of the couple having a romantic date. The setup was decorated with red balloons, candles, a bonfire, and rose petals. Indeed, it seemed like a perfect date night.

Ankita can be seen grooving and enjoying her time with Vicky. Sharing the video, the actress wrote, "All I can say is I'm grateful for every single thing u do for me @jainvick #valentines2021"

Ankita had shared another video from the day while wishing her fans a very happy Valentine's day. She wrote, "Valentines 2021 Happy Valentine’s Day from us to all of you"

Ankita announced her relationship with Vicky Jain in 2019. She continues to share some beautiful pictures of the couple on her social media accounts.